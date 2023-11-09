2023 Silver Slugger Team

|Presented by Louisville Slugger
Selected by major league coaches and managers.
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
Catcher — Adley Rutschman, Baltimore
First base — Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay
Second base — Marcus Semien, Texas
Third base — Rafael Devers, Boston
Shortstop — Corey Seager, Texas
Outfield — Kyle Tucker, Houston
Outfield — Julio Rodriguez, Seattle
Outfield — Luis Robert Jr., Chicago
Designated hitter — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles
Utility — Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore
Team: Texas Rangers
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
Catcher — William Contreras, Milwaukee
First base — Matt Olson, Atlanta
Second base — Luis Arraez, Miami
Third base — Austin Riley, Atlanta
Shortstop — Francisco Lindor, New York
Outfield — Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta
Outfield — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles
Outfield — Juan Soto, San Diego
Designated hitter — Bryce Harper, Philadelphia
Utility — Cody Bellinger, Chicago
Team: Atlanta Braves
