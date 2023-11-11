2023 Minnesota High School Volleyball State Tournament

State Volleyball Tournament At Xcel Energy Center (all classes) Class 4A Quarterfinal Wednesday, Nov. 8 Wayzata def. Edina, 25-17, 25-17,…

State Volleyball Tournament At Xcel Energy Center (all classes) Class 4A Quarterfinal Wednesday, Nov. 8

Wayzata def. Edina, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16

Anoka def. Eagan, 29-27, 28-26, 26-28, 26-28, 15-4

New Prague def. Minnetonka, 25-19, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13

Stillwater def. Rogers, 21-25, 18-25, 25-20, 27-25, 17-15

Thursday, Nov. 9 Consolation Semifinal

Eagan def. Edina, 25-23, 25-13, 25-17

Rogers def. Minnetonka, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21

Semifinal

Wayzata def. Anoka, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16

New Prague def. Stillwater, 25-11, 25-17, 25-18

Saturday, Nov. 11 Consolation Championship

Rogers def. Eagan, 25-16, 22-25, 14-25, 33-31, 15-11

Third Place

Anoka vs. Stillwater, 5 p.m.

State Championship

Wayzata vs. New Prague, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Quarterfinal Wednesday, Nov. 8

Marshall def. DeLaSalle, 25-11, 25-11, 25-11

Detroit Lakes def. Grand Rapids, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19

Delano def. Mahtomedi, 25-10, 25-15, 25-17

Byron def. Monticello, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16

Friday, Nov. 10 Consolation Semifinal

Grand Rapids def. DeLaSalle, 25-13, 23-25, 25-10, 25-17

Monticello def. Mahtomedi, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16

Semifinal

Marshall def. Detroit Lakes, 20-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-18

Delano def. Byron, 25-22, 27-25, 25-16

Saturday, Nov. 11 Consolation Championship

Grand Rapids def. Monticello, 25-16, 25-19, 27-29, 25-12

Third Place

Detroit Lakes vs. Byron, 4:30 p.m.

State Championship

Marshall vs. Delano, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A Quarterfinal Thursday, Nov. 9

Southwest Christian def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 24-26, 25-13, 25-18, 25-17

Rush City def. Annandale, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18

Pequot Lakes def. Redwood Valley, 24-26, 19-25, 25-13, 25-12, 15-6

Caledonia def. Concordia Academy, 25-12, 29-27, 25-14

Friday, Nov. 10 Consolation Semifinal

Annandale def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 22-25, 21-25, 25-13, 25-15, 15-11

Redwood Valley def. Concordia Academy, 24-26, 25-13, 26-24, 25-17

Semifinal

Rush City def. Southwest Christian, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19

Pequot Lakes def. Caledonia, 21-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-23, 16-14

Saturday, Nov. 11 Consolation Championship

Annandale def. Redwood Valley, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 1725, 15-11

Third Place

Southwest Christian def. Caledonia, 20-25, 28-26, 25-14, 25-20

State Championship

Pequot Lakes def. Rush City, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22

Class 1A Quarterfinal Thursday, Nov. 9

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Pine River-Backus 25-18, 25-10, 25-13

New Life Academy def. West Central Area, 25-22, 16-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-12

Mayer Lutheran def. Ely, 25-23, 25-13, 25-16

Mabel-Canton def. Badger-Green Bush-Middle River, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18

Friday, Nov. 10 Consolation Semifinal

West Central Area def. Pine River-Backus, 24-26, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 20-18

Ely def. Badger-Green Bush-Middle River, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-13

Semifinal

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. New Life Academy, 25-22, 25-15, 25-27, 25-17

Mayer Lutheran def. Mabel-Canton, 25-14, 19-25, 25-14, 25-21

Saturday, Nov. 11 Consolation Championship

Ely def. West Central Area, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21

Third Place

New Life Academy def. Mabel-Canton, 14-25, 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 15-13

State Championship

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Mayer Lutheran, 25-13, 32-30, 17-25, 25-22<<

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.