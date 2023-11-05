2023 Gold Glove Winners

|American League
P — Jose Berrios, Toronto
C — Jonah Heim, Texas
1B — Nathaniel Lowe, Texas
2B — Andres Gimenez, Cleveland
3B — Matt Chapman, Toronto
SS — Anthony Volpe, New York
LF — Steven Kwan, Cleveland
CF — Kevin Kiermaier, Toronto
RF — Adolis Garcia, Texas
UTILITY — Mauricio Dubon, Houston
|National League
P — Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia
C — Gabriel Moreno, Arizona
1B — Christian Walker, Arizona
2B — Nico Hoerner, Chicago
3B — Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh
SS — Dansby Swanson, Chicago
LF — Ian Happ, Chicago
CF — Brenton Doyle, Colorado
RF — Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego
UTILITY — Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego
