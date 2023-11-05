2023 Gold Glove Winners

American League P — Jose Berrios, Toronto C — Jonah Heim, Texas 1B — Nathaniel Lowe, Texas 2B — Andres…

American League

P — Jose Berrios, Toronto

C — Jonah Heim, Texas

1B — Nathaniel Lowe, Texas

2B — Andres Gimenez, Cleveland

3B — Matt Chapman, Toronto

SS — Anthony Volpe, New York

LF — Steven Kwan, Cleveland

CF — Kevin Kiermaier, Toronto

RF — Adolis Garcia, Texas

UTILITY — Mauricio Dubon, Houston

National League

P — Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia

C — Gabriel Moreno, Arizona

1B — Christian Walker, Arizona

2B — Nico Hoerner, Chicago

3B — Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh

SS — Dansby Swanson, Chicago

LF — Ian Happ, Chicago

CF — Brenton Doyle, Colorado

RF — Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego

UTILITY — Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.