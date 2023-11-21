2023 College Football Playoff Rankings

|Nov. 21
|Record
|1. Georgia
|11-0
|2. Ohio State
|11-0
|3. Michigan
|11-0
|4. Washington
|11-0
|5. Florida State
|11-0
|6. Oregon
|10-1
|7. Texas
|10-1
|8. Alabama
|10-1
|9. Missouri
|9-2
|10. Louisville
|10-1
|11. Penn State
|9-2
|12. Mississippi
|9-2
|13. Oklahoma
|9-2
|14. LSU
|8-3
|15. Arizona
|8-3
|16. Oregon State
|8-3
|17. Iowa
|9-2
|18. Notre Dame
|8-3
|19. Kansas State
|8-3
|20. Oklahoma State
|8-3
|21. Tennessee
|7-4
|22. NC State
|8-3
|23. Tulane
|10-1
|24. Clemson
|7-4
|25. Liberty
|11-0
