2023 College Football Playoff Rankings

Nov. 21 Record 1. Georgia 11-0 2. Ohio State 11-0 3. Michigan 11-0 4. Washington 11-0 5. Florida State 11-0 6. Oregon 10-1 7. Texas 10-1 8. Alabama 10-1 9. Missouri 9-2 10. Louisville 10-1 11. Penn State 9-2 12. Mississippi 9-2 13. Oklahoma 9-2 14. LSU 8-3 15. Arizona 8-3 16. Oregon State 8-3 17. Iowa 9-2 18. Notre Dame 8-3 19. Kansas State 8-3 20. Oklahoma State 8-3 21. Tennessee 7-4 22. NC State 8-3 23. Tulane 10-1 24. Clemson 7-4 25. Liberty 11-0

