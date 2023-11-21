Live Radio
2023 College Football Playoff Rankings

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 7:17 PM

Nov. 21
Record
1. Georgia 11-0
2. Ohio State 11-0
3. Michigan 11-0
4. Washington 11-0
5. Florida State 11-0
6. Oregon 10-1
7. Texas 10-1
8. Alabama 10-1
9. Missouri 9-2
10. Louisville 10-1
11. Penn State 9-2
12. Mississippi 9-2
13. Oklahoma 9-2
14. LSU 8-3
15. Arizona 8-3
16. Oregon State 8-3
17. Iowa 9-2
18. Notre Dame 8-3
19. Kansas State 8-3
20. Oklahoma State 8-3
21. Tennessee 7-4
22. NC State 8-3
23. Tulane 10-1
24. Clemson 7-4
25. Liberty 11-0

