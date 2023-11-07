2023 College Football Playoff Rankings

|Nov. 7
|Record
|1. Ohio State
|9-0
|2. Georgia
|9-0
|3. Michigan
|9-0
|4. Florida State
|9-0
|5. Washington
|9-0
|6. Oregon
|8-1
|7. Texas
|8-1
|8. Alabama
|8-1
|9. Mississippi
|8-1
|10. Penn State
|8-1
|11. Louisville
|8-1
|12. Oregon State
|7-2
|13. Tennessee
|7-2
|14. Missouri
|7-2
|15. Oklahoma State
|7-2
|16. Kansas
|7-2
|17. Oklahoma
|7-2
|18. Utah
|7-2
|19. LSU
|6-3
|20. Notre Dame
|7-3
|21. Arizona
|6-3
|22. Iowa
|7-2
|23. Tulane
|8-1
|24. North Carolina
|7-2
|25. Kansas State
|6-3
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.