2023 College Football Playoff Rankings

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 7:19 PM

Nov. 7
Record
1. Ohio State 9-0
2. Georgia 9-0
3. Michigan 9-0
4. Florida State 9-0
5. Washington 9-0
6. Oregon 8-1
7. Texas 8-1
8. Alabama 8-1
9. Mississippi 8-1
10. Penn State 8-1
11. Louisville 8-1
12. Oregon State 7-2
13. Tennessee 7-2
14. Missouri 7-2
15. Oklahoma State 7-2
16. Kansas 7-2
17. Oklahoma 7-2
18. Utah 7-2
19. LSU 6-3
20. Notre Dame 7-3
21. Arizona 6-3
22. Iowa 7-2
23. Tulane 8-1
24. North Carolina 7-2
25. Kansas State 6-3

