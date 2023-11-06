2023 BBWAA Award Finalists List

Announced Monday, Nov. 13 AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year — Tanner Bibee, Cleveland; Tristan Casas, Boston; Gunnar Henderson,…

Announced Monday, Nov. 13

AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year — Tanner Bibee, Cleveland; Tristan Casas, Boston; Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore.

NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year — Corbinn Carroll, Arizona; James Outman, Los Angeles; Kodai Senga, New York.

Announced Tuesday, Nov. 14

AL Manager of the Year — Bruce Bochy, Texas; Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay; Brandon Hyde, Baltimore.

NL Manager of the Year — Craig Counsell, Milwaukee; Skip Schumaker, Miami; Brian Snitker, Atlanta.

Announced Wednesday, Nov. 15

AL Cy Young Award — Gerrit Cole, New York; Kevin Guasman, Toronto; Sonny Gray, Minnesota.

NL Cy Young Award — Zac Gallen, Arizona; Blake Snell, San Diego; Logan Webb, San Francisco.

Announced Thursday, Nov. 16

AL Most Valuable Player — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles; Corey Seager, Texas; Marcus Semien, Texas.

NL Most Valuable Player — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta; Mookie Betts, Los Angeles; Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles.

