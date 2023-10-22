ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Scores

Sunday At Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Chiba, Japan Purse: $8.5 million Yardage: 7,079; Par: 70 Final Round Collin Morikawa…

Sunday

At Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club

Chiba, Japan

Purse: $8.5 million

Yardage: 7,079; Par: 70

Final Round

Collin Morikawa (0), $1,530,000 64-73-66-63—266 Beau Hossler (245), $748,000 68-65-69-70—272 Eric Cole (0), $748,000 65-71-66-70—272 Robby Shelton (123), $374,000 65-72-71-65—273 Ryo Ishikawa (0), $374,000 68-69-69-67—273 J.J. Spaun (89), $275,187 69-68-69-68—274 Kensei Hirata (0), $275,187 71-69-68-66—274 Ryo Hisatsune (0), $275,187 69-71-68-66—274 Min Woo Lee (0), $275,187 69-73-67-65—274 Justin Suh (73), $221,000 68-66-67-74—275 Emiliano Grillo (0), $221,000 65-71-68-71—275 Satoshi Kodaira (61), $178,500 67-68-69-72—276 Cameron Davis (0), $178,500 67-70-69-70—276 Sungjae Im (0), $178,500 67-71-70-68—276 Matthew NeSmith (55), $151,640 70-72-66-69—277 Taylor Montgomery (51), $133,960 69-74-67-68—278 Yuki Inamori (0), $133,960 69-67-71-71—278 Kurt Kitayama (0), $133,960 71-70-64-73—278 Keegan Bradley (0), $112,710 67-70-73-69—279 Sahith Theegala (0), $112,710 67-73-69-70—279 Aaron Baddeley (35), $73,610 68-74-70-68—280 Akshay Bhatia (35), $73,610 71-69-70-70—280 Will Gordon (35), $73,610 67-75-68-70—280 Harry Hall (35), $73,610 69-74-66-71—280 Keith Mitchell (35), $73,610 69-71-70-70—280 Aaron Rai (35), $73,610 73-70-70-67—280 Lee Hodges (0), $73,610 70-72-68-70—280 Taylor Moore (0), $73,610 71-69-70-70—280 Ryutaro Nagano (0), $73,610 69-75-69-67—280 Nick Taylor (0), $73,610 68-73-69-70—280 Mark Hubbard (22), $46,167 70-76-69-66—281 Davis Riley (22), $46,167 70-72-73-66—281 Callum Tarren (22), $46,167 70-69-72-70—281 Nicolai Hojgaard (0), $46,167 65-77-69-70—281 Mikumu Horikawa (0), $46,167 65-72-73-71—281 Takumi Kanaya (0), $46,167 69-74-68-70—281 Younghan Song (0), $46,167 68-75-70-68—281 Zac Blair (17), $36,210 66-72-73-71—282 Vincent Norrman (17), $36,210 72-71-68-71—282 Xander Schauffele (0), $36,210 67-69-75-71—282 Nick Hardy (12), $27,710 71-73-70-69—283 Michael Kim (12), $27,710 70-75-68-70—283 Nate Lashley (12), $27,710 72-68-73-70—283 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (12), $27,710 68-76-72-67—283 Justin Lower (12), $27,710 68-72-68-75—283 Adam Scott (12), $27,710 70-73-71-69—283 Adam Svensson (0), $27,710 73-75-70-65—283 Mackenzie Hughes (9), $20,230 70-72-70-72—284 Alex Noren (9), $20,230 73-74-70-67—284 Tom Hoge (0), $20,230 68-76-67-73—284 Thomas Detry (6), $17,743 74-72-70-69—285 Seonghyeon Kim (6), $17,743 69-71-73-72—285 David Lipsky (6), $17,743 70-73-67-75—285 Andrew Novak (6), $17,743 67-74-72-72—285 Brandon Wu (6), $17,743 72-69-73-71—285 Hideki Matsuyama (0), $17,743 69-76-68-72—285 Keita Nakajima (0), $17,743 73-75-66-71—285 Adam Schenk (0), $17,743 73-73-69-70—285 Cameron Champ (5), $16,490 69-74-69-74—286 Joel Dahmen (5), $16,490 67-72-74-73—286 Sam Stevens (5), $16,490 72-76-71-67—286 Dylan Wu (5), $16,490 72-71-72-71—286 Kevin Yu (5), $16,490 69-74-71-72—286 Ben Griffin (4), $15,725 70-73-70-74—287 Sam Ryder (4), $15,725 72-72-67-76—287 Rickie Fowler (0), $15,725 71-73-67-76—287 Kaito Onishi (0), $15,725 70-77-72-68—287 Austin Eckroat (3), $15,045 73-74-71-70—288 Matt Wallace (3), $15,045 69-77-71-71—288 Trevor Werbylo (3), $15,045 74-72-74-68—288 Shugo Imahira (0), $15,045 70-77-72-69—288 Hayden Buckley (3), $14,620 71-71-75-72—289 David Lingmerth (3), $14,280 70-72-77-71—290 Aguri Iwasaki (0), $14,280 73-75-71-71—290 Taiga Semikawa (0), $14,280 71-75-76-68—290 Tyson Alexander (2), $13,940 73-71-74-73—291 Ben Taylor (2), $13,770 73-84-69-74—300

