ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Scores

Sunday
At Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
Chiba, Japan
Purse: $8.5 million
Yardage: 7,079; Par: 70
Final Round
|Collin Morikawa (0), $1,530,000
|64-73-66-63—266
|Beau Hossler (245), $748,000
|68-65-69-70—272
|Eric Cole (0), $748,000
|65-71-66-70—272
|Robby Shelton (123), $374,000
|65-72-71-65—273
|Ryo Ishikawa (0), $374,000
|68-69-69-67—273
|J.J. Spaun (89), $275,187
|69-68-69-68—274
|Kensei Hirata (0), $275,187
|71-69-68-66—274
|Ryo Hisatsune (0), $275,187
|69-71-68-66—274
|Min Woo Lee (0), $275,187
|69-73-67-65—274
|Justin Suh (73), $221,000
|68-66-67-74—275
|Emiliano Grillo (0), $221,000
|65-71-68-71—275
|Satoshi Kodaira (61), $178,500
|67-68-69-72—276
|Cameron Davis (0), $178,500
|67-70-69-70—276
|Sungjae Im (0), $178,500
|67-71-70-68—276
|Matthew NeSmith (55), $151,640
|70-72-66-69—277
|Taylor Montgomery (51), $133,960
|69-74-67-68—278
|Yuki Inamori (0), $133,960
|69-67-71-71—278
|Kurt Kitayama (0), $133,960
|71-70-64-73—278
|Keegan Bradley (0), $112,710
|67-70-73-69—279
|Sahith Theegala (0), $112,710
|67-73-69-70—279
|Aaron Baddeley (35), $73,610
|68-74-70-68—280
|Akshay Bhatia (35), $73,610
|71-69-70-70—280
|Will Gordon (35), $73,610
|67-75-68-70—280
|Harry Hall (35), $73,610
|69-74-66-71—280
|Keith Mitchell (35), $73,610
|69-71-70-70—280
|Aaron Rai (35), $73,610
|73-70-70-67—280
|Lee Hodges (0), $73,610
|70-72-68-70—280
|Taylor Moore (0), $73,610
|71-69-70-70—280
|Ryutaro Nagano (0), $73,610
|69-75-69-67—280
|Nick Taylor (0), $73,610
|68-73-69-70—280
|Mark Hubbard (22), $46,167
|70-76-69-66—281
|Davis Riley (22), $46,167
|70-72-73-66—281
|Callum Tarren (22), $46,167
|70-69-72-70—281
|Nicolai Hojgaard (0), $46,167
|65-77-69-70—281
|Mikumu Horikawa (0), $46,167
|65-72-73-71—281
|Takumi Kanaya (0), $46,167
|69-74-68-70—281
|Younghan Song (0), $46,167
|68-75-70-68—281
|Zac Blair (17), $36,210
|66-72-73-71—282
|Vincent Norrman (17), $36,210
|72-71-68-71—282
|Xander Schauffele (0), $36,210
|67-69-75-71—282
|Nick Hardy (12), $27,710
|71-73-70-69—283
|Michael Kim (12), $27,710
|70-75-68-70—283
|Nate Lashley (12), $27,710
|72-68-73-70—283
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee (12), $27,710
|68-76-72-67—283
|Justin Lower (12), $27,710
|68-72-68-75—283
|Adam Scott (12), $27,710
|70-73-71-69—283
|Adam Svensson (0), $27,710
|73-75-70-65—283
|Mackenzie Hughes (9), $20,230
|70-72-70-72—284
|Alex Noren (9), $20,230
|73-74-70-67—284
|Tom Hoge (0), $20,230
|68-76-67-73—284
|Thomas Detry (6), $17,743
|74-72-70-69—285
|Seonghyeon Kim (6), $17,743
|69-71-73-72—285
|David Lipsky (6), $17,743
|70-73-67-75—285
|Andrew Novak (6), $17,743
|67-74-72-72—285
|Brandon Wu (6), $17,743
|72-69-73-71—285
|Hideki Matsuyama (0), $17,743
|69-76-68-72—285
|Keita Nakajima (0), $17,743
|73-75-66-71—285
|Adam Schenk (0), $17,743
|73-73-69-70—285
|Cameron Champ (5), $16,490
|69-74-69-74—286
|Joel Dahmen (5), $16,490
|67-72-74-73—286
|Sam Stevens (5), $16,490
|72-76-71-67—286
|Dylan Wu (5), $16,490
|72-71-72-71—286
|Kevin Yu (5), $16,490
|69-74-71-72—286
|Ben Griffin (4), $15,725
|70-73-70-74—287
|Sam Ryder (4), $15,725
|72-72-67-76—287
|Rickie Fowler (0), $15,725
|71-73-67-76—287
|Kaito Onishi (0), $15,725
|70-77-72-68—287
|Austin Eckroat (3), $15,045
|73-74-71-70—288
|Matt Wallace (3), $15,045
|69-77-71-71—288
|Trevor Werbylo (3), $15,045
|74-72-74-68—288
|Shugo Imahira (0), $15,045
|70-77-72-69—288
|Hayden Buckley (3), $14,620
|71-71-75-72—289
|David Lingmerth (3), $14,280
|70-72-77-71—290
|Aguri Iwasaki (0), $14,280
|73-75-71-71—290
|Taiga Semikawa (0), $14,280
|71-75-76-68—290
|Tyson Alexander (2), $13,940
|73-71-74-73—291
|Ben Taylor (2), $13,770
|73-84-69-74—300
