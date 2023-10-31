Zibanejad scores in OT as Rangers beat Jets 3-2 for 5th straight win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored 4:34 into overtime, and the New York Rangers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored 4:34 into overtime, and the New York Rangers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.

Rangers forward Artemi Panarin celebrated his 32nd birthday with a goal and two assists, stretching his season-opening point streak to nine games. Chris Kreider scored his sixth goal for New York, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 27 shots.

The Rangers closed out a 5-0 road trip. It was the first time in franchise history that the team had a perfect trip of at least five games.

David Gustaffson and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets in front of 11,898 fans at Canada Life Centre, the second-highest attendance of the season.

Cole Perfetti had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for Winnipeg, which is riding a five-game point streak (3-0-2).

BRUINS 3, PANTHERS 2, OT

BOSTON (AP) — Pavel Zacha scored with 84 seconds left on the clock in overtime and Boston rallied from two goals to beat Florida.

Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy also scored as the Bruins improved to 8-0-1. Linus Ullmark stopped 36 shots against the team that knocked Boston out of the playoffs last season after a record-setting and Presidents Trophy-winning regular season.

Aleksander Barkov scored one goal and assisted on another, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots for Florida, which eliminated Boston in seven games in the first round and went on to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, CANADIENS 2, SO

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theordore scored in the shootout and Vegas improved to a league-best 9-0-1.

Paul Cotter and William Carrier scored in regulation, and Adin Hill made 37 saves for the Golden Knights.

Sean Monahan and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal. Sam Montembeault made 24 saves.

The Golden Knights went to overtime for the third game in four nights, after losing to the Blackhawks in the extra period on Friday and winning a shootout in Los Angeles on Saturday.

RED WINGS 4, ISLANDERS 3, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored 1:25 into overtime to lift Detroit past New York.

Daniel Sprong, Jake Walman and J.T. Compher also scored for the Red Wings, who trailed 2-0 in the third period and snapped a three-game skid (0-2-1). Ville Husso stopped 37 shots.

Casey Cizikas, Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat had goals for the Islanders, who had won two straight. Ilya Sorokin finished with 32 saves.

In the extra period, after the Islanders failed to clear the puck in their end of the ice, Raymond got a return pass from Compher and beat Sorokin from the right side for his third goal of the season.

DUCKS 4, PENGUINS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason McTavish scored the tying goal early in the third period and then got a short-handed tally with 11.9 seconds to play to lift Anaheim.

Frank Vatrano scored his ninth goal and Jakob Silfverberg scored in his 700th game with Anaheim.

John Gibson stopped six shots but left after the first period with an upper-body injury. Lukas Dostal made 33 saves in relief for the Ducks, who swept a four-game road trip. It was the fifth time, and first since the 2013-14 season, that Anaheim swept a road trip of at least four games.

Erik Karlsson got his second of the season and first goal at home for Pittsburgh. Evgeni Malkin scored with the man advantage as Pittsburgh snapped its 0-for-16 power-play slump, and Radim Zohorna also scored for the Penguins, who have lost two straight and five of six overall. Tristan Jarry had 23 saves.

Sidney Crosby recorded an assist and moved into sole possession of 15th place on the NHL’s all-time assists list, surpassing Hall of Famer and former teammate Mark Recchi.

KRAKEN 4, LIGHTNING 3, OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jared McCann scored a power-play goal 2:53 into overtime, and Seattle beat Tampa Bay.

With Tampa Bay’s Nick Paul in the penalty box for hooking, McCann converted a blast from the left circle for his fifth goal of the season. The Kraken earned their first victory in five tries against the Lightning since entering the NHL in 2021.

Brian Dumoulin, Yanni Gourde and Kailer Yamamoto scored in the first period for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves for his first win in five decisions this season.

Tanner Jeannot, Alex Barre-Boulet and Brandon Hagel scored for Tampa Bay, which finished 3-0-2 on a five-game homestand. Jonas Johansson, coming off back-to-back shutouts, finished with 40 saves.

HURRICANES 3, FLYERS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Teuvo Teravainen scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:47 left to play and Carolina beat Philadelphia.

Stefan Noesen and Michael Bunting also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won eight straight matchups. Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots.

Owen Tippett and Garnet Hathaway had goals for the Flyers, losers of four of their last five. Carter Hart had 31 saves.

STARS 5, BLUE JACKETS 3

DALLAS (AP) — Matt Duchene, Wyatt Johnston and Evgenii Dadonov all scored in the third period and Dallas beat Columbus.

Thomas Harley and Roope Hintz also scored, and Jamie Benn and Jason Robertson each had two assists for Dallas, which improved to 5-1-1 this season. Jake Oettinger stopped 22 shots to improve to 8-0-1 in his career against Columbus.

Dmitri Voronkov, Damon Severson and Sean Kuraly scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost four straight games (0-2-2). Elvis Merzlikins finished with 28 saves.

COYOTES 8, BLACKHAWKS 1

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone had three goals and an assist in his first career hat trick, and Arizona pounded Connor Bedard and Chicago Blackhawks 8-1 on Monday night.

Bedard scored 28 seconds into the game, and then it was all Arizona.

Jack McBain had two goals and two assists for the Coyotes, who were coming off consecutive losses to the Los Angeles Kings. Liam O’Brien and Sean Durzi each had a goal and an assist, and Alex Kerfoot had three assists.

Arizona led 7-1 after two periods. It was more than enough for Connor Ingram, who made 31 saves in the win.

Arvid Soderblom gave up seven goals on 22 shots before he was pulled late in the second period. Petr Mrazek came on and stopped 10 of the 11 shots he faced.

