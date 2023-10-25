Yankees hitting instructor Sean Casey chooses family first and says he won;t return to the position

Sean Casey says he won’t return as hitting coach for the New York Yankees after a brief stint in pinstripes…

Sean Casey says he won’t return as hitting coach for the New York Yankees after a brief stint in pinstripes this season.

Casey, a 12-year major leaguer who went from television analyst to hitting instructor in July, announced his departure on his podcast, “The Mayor’s Office with Sean Casey,” on Wednesday. The 49-year-old said he informed Yankees manager Aaron Boone before the team made a formal offer to secure his return.

Casey, a three-time All-Star, said spending more time with his daughters, ages 13 and 17, is a priority after his divorce a few years ago.

“I have those girls 50% of the time,” Casey said. “I just can’t imagine being away for eight months in New York while they’re here in Pittsburgh,” which is Casey’s hometown.

Casey was hired July 10, the day after the Yankees fired Dillon Lawson. The team had a .231 batting average at the time, 28th among the 30 major league teams. New York batted just .221 in 71 games with Casey as hitting coach.

Casey hit .302 with 130 home runs and 735 RBIs over 12 seasons, including eight with the Reds highlighted by three NL All-Star selections.

