Sunday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Nathan Knight to a two-way contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned forward Matt Savoie to the Rochester Americans (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned C Callahan Burke to Colorado (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned C Samuel Walker to Iowa (AHL). Recalled F Vinni Lettieri from Iowa.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned D Donovan Sebrango to Belleville (AHL) from Allen (ECHL).
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Returned F Connor MacEachern to Wichita (ECHL) from loan.
East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Announced that Maine’s LW Austin Albrecht has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during an Oct. 21 game against Trois-Rivières.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Reactivated F Dominick Mersch from the bereavement/family leave list. Placed F Carson MacKinnon on reserve. Placed F Nick Isaacson on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 18.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Suspended F Blake Christensen. Signed D Lincoln Erne to a standard player contract (SPC).
TULSA OILERS — Reactivated F Jimmy Lodge from reserve. Placed F Eddie Matsushima on reserve.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Reactivated D John Copeland and F Adam Goodsir from reserve. Placed F Anthony Callin and D Zsombor Garat on reserve.
