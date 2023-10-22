Sunday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Nathan Knight to a two-way contract. HOCKEY National Hockey League BUFFALO…

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Nathan Knight to a two-way contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned forward Matt Savoie to the Rochester Americans (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned C Callahan Burke to Colorado (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned C Samuel Walker to Iowa (AHL). Recalled F Vinni Lettieri from Iowa.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned D Donovan Sebrango to Belleville (AHL) from Allen (ECHL).

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Returned F Connor MacEachern to Wichita (ECHL) from loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Announced that Maine’s LW Austin Albrecht has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during an Oct. 21 game against Trois-Rivières.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Reactivated F Dominick Mersch from the bereavement/family leave list. Placed F Carson MacKinnon on reserve. Placed F Nick Isaacson on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 18.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Suspended F Blake Christensen. Signed D Lincoln Erne to a standard player contract (SPC).

TULSA OILERS — Reactivated F Jimmy Lodge from reserve. Placed F Eddie Matsushima on reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Reactivated D John Copeland and F Adam Goodsir from reserve. Placed F Anthony Callin and D Zsombor Garat on reserve.

