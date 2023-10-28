World Series Walk Off Home Runs

2023 — Adolis Garcia (Texas Rangers), Texas 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings, Game 1. 2018 — Max Muncy (Los Angeles…

2023 — Adolis Garcia (Texas Rangers), Texas 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings, Game 1.

2018 — Max Muncy (Los Angeles Dodgers), Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Boston 2, 18 innings, Game 3.

2011 — David Freese (St. Louis Cardinals), St. Louis 10, Texas 9, 11 innings, Game 6.

2005 — Scott Podsednik (Chicago White Sox), Chicago White Sox 7, Houston 6, Game 2.

2003 — Alex Gonzalez (Florida Marlins), Florida 4, New York Yankees 3, 12 innings, Game 4.

2001 — Derek Jeter (New York Yankees), New York Yankees 4, Arizona 3, Game 4.

1999 — Chad Curtis (New York Yankees), New York Yankees 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings, Game 3.

1993 — Joe Carter (Toronto Blue Jays) Toronto 8, Atlanta 6, Game 6.

1991 — Kirby Puckett (Minnesota Twins), Minnesota 4, Atlanta 3, 11 innings, Game 6.

1988 — Mark McGwire (Oakland Athletics), Oakland 2, Los Angeles Dodgers 1, Game 3.

1988 — Kirk Gibson (Los Angeles Dodgers), Los Angeles 5, Oakland 4, 10 innings, Game 2.

1975 — Carlton Fisk (Boston Red Sox), Boston 7, Cincinnati 6, 12 innings, Game 6.

1964 — Mickey Mantle (New York Yankees), New York 2, St. Louis, Game 5.

1960 — Bill Mazeroski (Pittsburg Pirates), Pittsburgh 10, New York Yankees 9, Game 7.

1957 — Eddie Mathews (Milwaukee Braves) 7, New York Yankees 5, 10 innings, Game 4.

1954 — Dusty Rhodes (New York Giants), New York Giants 5, Cleveland 2, 10 innings, Game 1.

1949 — Tommy Heinrich (New York Yankees), New York Yankees 1, Brooklyn Dodgers, Game 1.

