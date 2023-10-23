World Rugby reviewing allegation from England’s Curry of racial slur by Mbonambi at Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — World Rugby is reviewing an allegation by England flanker Tom Curry that he was the subject of…

PARIS (AP) — World Rugby is reviewing an allegation by England flanker Tom Curry that he was the subject of an alleged discriminatory remark by Springboks hooker Mbongeni Mbonambi in their Rugby World Cup semifinal.

The global governing body said on Monday it was formally looking into the claim, which — if proven — threatens Mbonambi’s participation for South Africa in the final against New Zealand on Saturday.

“World Rugby takes all allegations of discriminatory behavior extremely seriously,” it said.

Curry drew the incident to the attention of referee Ben O’Keeffe in the first half of the match at the Stade de France, which the Boks won 16-15 on Saturday.

Although the alleged slur is not audible on the referee mic, Curry’s subsequent conversation with O’Keeffe is.

Curry is heard asking O’Keeffe what he should do after alleging he has been called a racial slur.

“Nothing, please,” O’Keeffe replied. “I’ll be on it.”

The Springboks said on Sunday they are “aware of the allegation, which we take very seriously,” and are “reviewing the available evidence.”

“We will engage with Bongi if anything is found to substantiate the claim,” SA Rugby said.

When asked after the match if Mbonambi had said something he should not have done, Curry said: “Yeah.” He declined to reveal the content of the remark.

Mbonambi took over as captain once Siya Kolisi was replaced early in the second half against England.

___

AP Rugby World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.