World Cup Soccer Sites

2030 — x-Morocco, Portugal, Spain (with one game each in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay)
2026 — United States, Canada, Mexico
2022 — Qatar
2018 — Russia
2014 — Brazil
2010 — South Africa
2006 — Germany
2002 — Japan, South Korea
1998 — France
1994 — United States
1990 — Italy
1986 — Mexico
1982 — Spain
1978 — Argentina
1974 — West Germany
1970 — Mexico
1966 — England
1962 — Chile
1958 — Sweden
1954 — Switzerland
1950 — Brazil
1938 — France
1934 — Italy
1930 — Uruguay
x-pending FIFA Congress approval
