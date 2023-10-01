WNBA Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|First Round
|(Best-of-3)
|No. 1 Las Vegas 2, No. 8 Chicago Sky 0
Wednesday, Sept. 13: Las Vegas 87, Chicago 59
Sunday, Sept. 17: Las Vegas 92, Chicago 70
|No. 2 New York 2, No. 7 Washington 0
Friday, Sept. 15: New York 90, Washington 75
Tuesday, Sept. 19: New York 90, Washington 85, OT
|No. 3 Connecticut 2, No. 6 Minnesota 1
Wednesday, Sept. 13: Connecticut 90, Minnesota 60
Sunday, Sept. 17: Minnesota 82, Connecticut 75
Wednesday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 90, Minnesota 75
|No. 4 Dallas 2, No. 5 Atlanta 0
Friday, Sept. 15: Dallas 94, Atlanta 82
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Dallas 101, Atlanta 74
|Semifinals
|(Best-of-5)
|No. 2 New York 3, No. 3 Connecticut 1
Sunday, Sept. 24: Connecticut 78, New York 63
Tuesday, Sept. 26: New York 84, Connecticut 77
Friday, Sept. 29: New York 92, Connecticut 81
Sunday, Oct. 1: New York 87, Connecticut 84
|No. 1 Las Vegas 3, No. 4 Dallas 0
Sunday, Sept. 24: Las Vegas 97, Dallas 83
Tuesday, Sept. 26: Las Vegas 91, Dallas 84
Friday, Sept 29: Las Vegas 64, Dallas 61
|Finals
|(Best-of-5)
|No.1 Las Vegas vs. No. 2 New York
Sunday, Oct. 8: Las Vegas at New York, TBD
Wednesday, Oct. 11: Las Vegas at New York, TBD
Sunday, Oct. 15: New York at Las Vegas, TBD
x-Wednesday, Oct. 18: New York at Las Vegas, TBD
x-Friday, Oct. 20: Las Vegas at New York, TBD

