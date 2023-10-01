WNBA Playoff Glance

Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 1, 2023, 5:18 PM

All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
First Round
(Best-of-3)
No. 1 Las Vegas 2, No. 8 Chicago Sky 0

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Las Vegas 87, Chicago 59

Sunday, Sept. 17: Las Vegas 92, Chicago 70

No. 2 New York 2, No. 7 Washington 0

Friday, Sept. 15: New York 90, Washington 75

Tuesday, Sept. 19: New York 90, Washington 85, OT

No. 3 Connecticut 2, No. 6 Minnesota 1

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Connecticut 90, Minnesota 60

Sunday, Sept. 17: Minnesota 82, Connecticut 75

Wednesday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 90, Minnesota 75

No. 4 Dallas 2, No. 5 Atlanta 0

Friday, Sept. 15: Dallas 94, Atlanta 82

Tuesday, Sept. 19: Dallas 101, Atlanta 74

Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
No. 2 New York 3, No. 3 Connecticut 1

Sunday, Sept. 24: Connecticut 78, New York 63

Tuesday, Sept. 26: New York 84, Connecticut 77

Friday, Sept. 29: New York 92, Connecticut 81

Sunday, Oct. 1: New York 87, Connecticut 84

No. 1 Las Vegas 3, No. 4 Dallas 0

Sunday, Sept. 24: Las Vegas 97, Dallas 83

Tuesday, Sept. 26: Las Vegas 91, Dallas 84

Friday, Sept 29: Las Vegas 64, Dallas 61

Finals
(Best-of-5)
No.1 Las Vegas vs. No. 2 New York

Sunday, Oct. 8: Las Vegas at New York, TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 11: Las Vegas at New York, TBD

Sunday, Oct. 15: New York at Las Vegas, TBD

x-Wednesday, Oct. 18: New York at Las Vegas, TBD

x-Friday, Oct. 20: Las Vegas at New York, TBD

Sports
