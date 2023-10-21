Winther and Schmid lead Andalucia Masters by 2 shots

SAN ROQUE, Spain (AP) — Jeff Winther and Matti Schmid shot 7-under 65s on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead…

SAN ROQUE, Spain (AP) — Jeff Winther and Matti Schmid shot 7-under 65s on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over defending champion Adrián Otaegui into the final round of the Andalucia Masters.

Winther enjoyed a flawless third round with the Danish player making seven birdies. Schmid joined him at the top of the leaderboard after six birdies and an eagle, to go with the German’s one bogey. They are 14-under 202 overall.

Otaegui (69), the local favorite, is their nearest chaser at 12 under.

France’s Jeong weon Ko (70) is three shots back.

Winther is aiming for his second European tour win after winning the 2021 Mallorca Open. He has two top-10 finishes in his last three events.

“I’ve found something the last couple of weeks, months, that’s working and I’m just sticking to it,” Winther said. “I’m not trying to do anything that I’m not comfortable doing. I’m quite pleased with it. I’ve gotten some help and I’m pleased I took that step.”

Schmid is searching for his first tour title.

U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark (71), the only top-10 player in the field, is in a tie for 49th at 3-under.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.