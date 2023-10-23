VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness takes a leave of absence after his wife’s seizure

The Associated Press

October 23, 2023, 1:46 PM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness is taking a leave of absence after his wife had a seizure, the Jets said Monday.

Judy Bowness remains in a hospital for testing after having a seizure on Sunday night, the team said.

Associate coach Scott Arniel will serve as interim head coach in his absence. The Jets are off to a 2-3-0 start to the season and play Tuesday against the visiting St. Louis Blues.

Bowness is entering his second season with the Jets. He led them to a 46-33-3 record and a playoff berth last season when Winnipeg was eliminated in five games in the first round by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.

He coached the Dallas Stars to the 2020 Stanley Cup final, where they lost in six games to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

