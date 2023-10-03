Live Radio
Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

October 3, 2023, 5:57 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
y-Texas 1 0 1.000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
y-Tampa Bay 0 1 .000 _
y-Toronto 0 0 .000 _

y-clinched wild card

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 4, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto at Minnesota, 4:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Eovaldi 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 0-0), 3:08 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 0-0), 4:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Tampa Bay, 3:08 p.m. (If Necessary)

Toronto at Minnesota, 4:38 p.m. (If Necessary)

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
y-Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
y-Miami 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
y-Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 _

y-clinched wild card

___

Monday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, sus.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 8:08 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:08 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 8:08 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m. (If Necessary)

Miami at Philadelphia, 8:08 p.m. (If Necessary)

___

