Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Tampa Bay
|99
|63
|.611
|+10
|y-Texas
|90
|72
|.556
|+1
|y-Toronto
|89
|73
|.549
|_
|Seattle
|88
|74
|.543
|1
y-clinched wild card
___
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5, 10 innings
Texas 6, Seattle 1
Houston 1, Arizona 0
Sunday’s Games
Seattle 1, Texas 0
Houston 8, Arizona 1
Tampa Bay 12, Toronto 8
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Texas at Tampa Bay, 4 a.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 4 a.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Philadelphia
|90
|72
|.556
|+6
|y-Miami
|84
|77
|.522
|+½
|y-Arizona
|84
|78
|.519
|_
|Chicago
|83
|79
|.512
|1
y-clinched wild card
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 1st game
Miami 7, Pittsburgh 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 6
N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 4, 2nd game
Houston 1, Arizona 0
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Miami 0
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 1
Houston 8, Arizona 1
Monday’s Games
Miami (Luzardo 10-9) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-8), 1:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Milwaukee, 4 a.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 4 a.m.
___
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.