Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-Tampa Bay 99 63 .611 +10 y-Texas 90 72 .556 +1 y-Toronto 89 73 .549 _ Seattle 88 74 .543 1

y-clinched wild card

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Texas 6, Seattle 1

Houston 1, Arizona 0

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 1, Texas 0

Houston 8, Arizona 1

Tampa Bay 12, Toronto 8

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Tampa Bay, 4 a.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 4 a.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-Philadelphia 90 72 .556 +6 y-Miami 84 77 .522 +½ y-Arizona 84 78 .519 _ Chicago 83 79 .512 1

y-clinched wild card

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 1st game

Miami 7, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 6

N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 4, 2nd game

Houston 1, Arizona 0

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 0

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 1

Houston 8, Arizona 1

Monday’s Games

Miami (Luzardo 10-9) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-8), 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Milwaukee, 4 a.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 4 a.m.

___

