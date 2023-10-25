Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny to retire from international rugby after more than a century of caps

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny is retiring from international rugby after more than a century of caps…

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny is retiring from international rugby after more than a century of caps for his country.

The 34-year-old Halfpenny’s final game in the Welsh red will be against the Barbarians in Cardiff on Nov. 4.

Halfpenny, who has played 101 games for Wales along with four tests for the British and Irish Lions, is third on the all-time list of men’s points scorers for his country with 801 — behind Neil Jenkins (1,049) and Stephen Jones (917).

He has just appeared in his third Rugby World Cup, having reached 100 caps in a World Cup warmup fixture against England in August.

“There’s no better feeling running out to a full Principality Stadium wearing the Welsh jersey and singing the national anthem,” he said. “I’m going to miss it, but I will be forever grateful for the opportunities I’ve had and to every single person who has helped me along the way.”

Wales coach Warren Gatland described Halfpenny as “probably the best defensive fullback in the world and a tremendous goal kicker.”

“If you are talking about role models in professional rugby, I don’t think you could find someone that works harder than Leigh in terms of how he prepares,” Gatland said. “The analysis, training and recovery he has done time and again has been really impressive. He is the ultimate professional.”

Former captain Alun Wyn Jones will also play his last game for Wales against the invitational Baa-Baas.

