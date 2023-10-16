Vatrano has hat trick to help Ducks beat Hurricanes 6-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored three goals for his fourth career hat trick, Pavel Mintyukov got his first…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored three goals for his fourth career hat trick, Pavel Mintyukov got his first NHL goal and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3 Sunday for their eighth straight victory in a home opener.

Anaheim is tied with Boston and Toronto for the longest active winning streaks in home openers. The Ducks have also earned points in each of their last 11 Honda Center debuts since 2013 (10-0-1).

Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist, and Sam Carrick also scored as Anaheim took a 3-0 lead less than 13 minutes into the game. The Ducks were clinging to a one-goal lead late in the third before putting it away with a pair of empty-net goals, including Vatrano’s at 18:41.

Ryan Strome and Mason McTavish each hade two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 32 saves for Anaheim.

It was the first victory for Anaheim coach Greg Cronin, who was hired during the offseason after five seasons coaching the Colorado Avalanche’s AHL affiliate.

Teuvo Teravainen had two goals — giving him four in Carolina’s first three games — and Martin Necas also scored. Antti Raanta stopped 19 shots.

SENATORS 5, LIGHTNING 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk had his second two-goal game as Ottawa beat Tampa Bay for its second win in two nights.

Mathieu Joseph, Vladimir Tarasenko and Tim Stützle also scored, while Joonas Korpisalo stopped 22 shots to get his first win with the Senators.

Anthony Cirelli and Tanner Jeannot each scored for the Lightning, and Matt Tomkins had 33 saves in his NHL debut. Tampa Bay lost for the second straight night.

