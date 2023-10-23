Valencia beats 10-man Cadiz 2-0 to snap winless streak in Spanish league

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Valencia snapped a four-game winless streak in the Spanish league with a comfortable 2-0 win Monday…

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Valencia snapped a four-game winless streak in the Spanish league with a comfortable 2-0 win Monday over a Cadiz side that played most of the match with 10 men.

Valencia went ahead after just four minutes thanks to a lovely chip from José Gayà.

Robert Navarro was shown a red card for Cadiz in the 22nd, and three minutes later Hugo Duro added a second for the hosts.

It was Valencia’s first league win since mid-September, and lifted it into eighth place. Cadiz is now six games without a win and sits in 16th place with nine points from 10 matches.

Cadiz is at home to Sevilla on Saturday, while Valencia is away to Athletic Bilbao the next day.

