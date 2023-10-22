USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 22, 2023.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (58)
|7-0
|1586
|1
|2. Michigan
|(4)
|8-0
|1522
|2
|3. Ohio State
|(2)
|7-0
|1459
|3
|4. Florida State
|7-0
|1426
|4
|5. Washington
|7-0
|1333
|5
|6. Oklahoma
|7-0
|1283
|7
|7. Texas
|6-1
|1150
|8
|8. Alabama
|7-1
|1141
|8
|9. Oregon
|6-1
|1089
|11
|10. Penn State
|6-1
|1056
|6
|11. Mississippi
|6-1
|931
|12
|12. Oregon State
|6-1
|892
|13
|13. Utah
|6-1
|866
|14
|14. Notre Dame
|6-2
|688
|18
|15. LSU
|6-2
|677
|19
|16. Missouri
|7-1
|604
|20
|17. North Carolina
|6-1
|574
|10
|18. Louisville
|6-1
|451
|21
|19. Air Force
|7-0
|374
|22
|20. Tennessee
|5-2
|356
|15
|21. Duke
|5-2
|350
|17
|22. Southern California
|6-2
|269
|16
|23. Tulane
|6-1
|202
|24
|24. UCLA
|5-2
|195
|25
|25. James Madison
|7-0
|101
|NR
Dropped out: No. 23 Iowa 6-2.
Others Receiving Votes: Florida 5-2 52; Miami (Fla.) 5-2 27; Kansas State 5-2 25; Iowa 6-2 24; Fresno State 6-1 23; Oklahoma State 5-2 13; Kentucky 5-2 10; Wyoming 5-2 9; Liberty 7-0 8; SMU 5-2 8; Arizona (4-3) 7; UNLV 6-1 6; Kansas 5-2 4; Maryland 5-2 4; Toledo 7-1 2; Wisconsin 5-2 2; Clemson (4-3) 1.
