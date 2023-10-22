USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 22, 2023. The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25…

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (58) 7-0 1586 1 2. Michigan (4) 8-0 1522 2 3. Ohio State (2) 7-0 1459 3 4. Florida State 7-0 1426 4 5. Washington 7-0 1333 5 6. Oklahoma 7-0 1283 7 7. Texas 6-1 1150 8 8. Alabama 7-1 1141 8 9. Oregon 6-1 1089 11 10. Penn State 6-1 1056 6 11. Mississippi 6-1 931 12 12. Oregon State 6-1 892 13 13. Utah 6-1 866 14 14. Notre Dame 6-2 688 18 15. LSU 6-2 677 19 16. Missouri 7-1 604 20 17. North Carolina 6-1 574 10 18. Louisville 6-1 451 21 19. Air Force 7-0 374 22 20. Tennessee 5-2 356 15 21. Duke 5-2 350 17 22. Southern California 6-2 269 16 23. Tulane 6-1 202 24 24. UCLA 5-2 195 25 25. James Madison 7-0 101 NR

Dropped out: No. 23 Iowa 6-2.

Others Receiving Votes: Florida 5-2 52; Miami (Fla.) 5-2 27; Kansas State 5-2 25; Iowa 6-2 24; Fresno State 6-1 23; Oklahoma State 5-2 13; Kentucky 5-2 10; Wyoming 5-2 9; Liberty 7-0 8; SMU 5-2 8; Arizona (4-3) 7; UNLV 6-1 6; Kansas 5-2 4; Maryland 5-2 4; Toledo 7-1 2; Wisconsin 5-2 2; Clemson (4-3) 1.

