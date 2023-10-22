Live Radio
USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

October 22, 2023, 1:47 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 22, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (58) 7-0 1586 1
2. Michigan (4) 8-0 1522 2
3. Ohio State (2) 7-0 1459 3
4. Florida State 7-0 1426 4
5. Washington 7-0 1333 5
6. Oklahoma 7-0 1283 7
7. Texas 6-1 1150 8
8. Alabama 7-1 1141 8
9. Oregon 6-1 1089 11
10. Penn State 6-1 1056 6
11. Mississippi 6-1 931 12
12. Oregon State 6-1 892 13
13. Utah 6-1 866 14
14. Notre Dame 6-2 688 18
15. LSU 6-2 677 19
16. Missouri 7-1 604 20
17. North Carolina 6-1 574 10
18. Louisville 6-1 451 21
19. Air Force 7-0 374 22
20. Tennessee 5-2 356 15
21. Duke 5-2 350 17
22. Southern California 6-2 269 16
23. Tulane 6-1 202 24
24. UCLA 5-2 195 25
25. James Madison 7-0 101 NR

Dropped out: No. 23 Iowa 6-2.

Others Receiving Votes: Florida 5-2 52; Miami (Fla.) 5-2 27; Kansas State 5-2 25; Iowa 6-2 24; Fresno State 6-1 23; Oklahoma State 5-2 13; Kentucky 5-2 10; Wyoming 5-2 9; Liberty 7-0 8; SMU 5-2 8; Arizona (4-3) 7; UNLV 6-1 6; Kansas 5-2 4; Maryland 5-2 4; Toledo 7-1 2; Wisconsin 5-2 2; Clemson (4-3) 1.

