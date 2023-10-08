USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 08, 2023. The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25…

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (61) 6-0 1597 1 2. Michigan 6-0 1512 2 3. Ohio State (2) 5-0 1443 3 4. Florida State 5-0 1411 5 5. Penn State 5-0 1300 6 6. Washington (1) 5-0 1246 8 7. Oklahoma 6-0 1200 12 8. Oregon 5-0 1168 9 9. Southern California 6-0 1121 7 10. Alabama 5-1 1025 10 11. Texas 5-1 982 4 12. North Carolina 5-0 912 13 13. Mississippi 5-1 764 15 14. Oregon State 5-1 713 16 15. Louisville 6-0 651 25 16. Utah 4-1 600 19 17. Tennessee 4-1 587 18 18. Duke 4-1 451 21 19. Washington State 4-1 370 14 20. LSU 4-2 355 23 21. Notre Dame 5-2 324 11 22. UCLA 4-1 276 NR 23. Kentucky 5-1 159 20 24. Kansas 5-1 120 NR 25. Missouri 5-1 78 22

Dropped out: No. 17 Miami (Fla.) (4-1); No. 24 Fresno State (5-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Miami (Fla.) (4-1) 74; Wyoming (5-1) 60; Air Force (5-0) 58; Iowa (5-1)) 57; Maryland (5-1) 37; Clemson (4-2) 33; West Virginia (4-1) 24; Wisconsin (4-1) 23; Texas A&M (4-2) 22; Tulane (4-1) 18; James Madison (5-0) 9; Brigham Young (4-1) 9; Fresno State (5-1) 4; Ohio (5-1) 2; Memphis (4-1) 2; Florida (4-2) 2; Liberty (5-0) 1.

