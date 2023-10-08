USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 08, 2023.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (61)
|6-0
|1597
|1
|2. Michigan
|6-0
|1512
|2
|3. Ohio State (2)
|5-0
|1443
|3
|4. Florida State
|5-0
|1411
|5
|5. Penn State
|5-0
|1300
|6
|6. Washington (1)
|5-0
|1246
|8
|7. Oklahoma
|6-0
|1200
|12
|8. Oregon
|5-0
|1168
|9
|9. Southern California
|6-0
|1121
|7
|10. Alabama
|5-1
|1025
|10
|11. Texas
|5-1
|982
|4
|12. North Carolina
|5-0
|912
|13
|13. Mississippi
|5-1
|764
|15
|14. Oregon State
|5-1
|713
|16
|15. Louisville
|6-0
|651
|25
|16. Utah
|4-1
|600
|19
|17. Tennessee
|4-1
|587
|18
|18. Duke
|4-1
|451
|21
|19. Washington State
|4-1
|370
|14
|20. LSU
|4-2
|355
|23
|21. Notre Dame
|5-2
|324
|11
|22. UCLA
|4-1
|276
|NR
|23. Kentucky
|5-1
|159
|20
|24. Kansas
|5-1
|120
|NR
|25. Missouri
|5-1
|78
|22
Dropped out: No. 17 Miami (Fla.) (4-1); No. 24 Fresno State (5-1).
Others Receiving Votes: Miami (Fla.) (4-1) 74; Wyoming (5-1) 60; Air Force (5-0) 58; Iowa (5-1)) 57; Maryland (5-1) 37; Clemson (4-2) 33; West Virginia (4-1) 24; Wisconsin (4-1) 23; Texas A&M (4-2) 22; Tulane (4-1) 18; James Madison (5-0) 9; Brigham Young (4-1) 9; Fresno State (5-1) 4; Ohio (5-1) 2; Memphis (4-1) 2; Florida (4-2) 2; Liberty (5-0) 1.
