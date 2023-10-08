Israel-Hamas war: Arlington woman caught in Jerusalem | DC community pray for peace | Israel pounds Gaza | What is Hamas? | Live updates
USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

October 8, 2023, 1:22 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 08, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (61) 6-0 1597 1
2. Michigan 6-0 1512 2
3. Ohio State (2) 5-0 1443 3
4. Florida State 5-0 1411 5
5. Penn State 5-0 1300 6
6. Washington (1) 5-0 1246 8
7. Oklahoma 6-0 1200 12
8. Oregon 5-0 1168 9
9. Southern California 6-0 1121 7
10. Alabama 5-1 1025 10
11. Texas 5-1 982 4
12. North Carolina 5-0 912 13
13. Mississippi 5-1 764 15
14. Oregon State 5-1 713 16
15. Louisville 6-0 651 25
16. Utah 4-1 600 19
17. Tennessee 4-1 587 18
18. Duke 4-1 451 21
19. Washington State 4-1 370 14
20. LSU 4-2 355 23
21. Notre Dame 5-2 324 11
22. UCLA 4-1 276 NR
23. Kentucky 5-1 159 20
24. Kansas 5-1 120 NR
25. Missouri 5-1 78 22

Dropped out: No. 17 Miami (Fla.) (4-1); No. 24 Fresno State (5-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Miami (Fla.) (4-1) 74; Wyoming (5-1) 60; Air Force (5-0) 58; Iowa (5-1)) 57; Maryland (5-1) 37; Clemson (4-2) 33; West Virginia (4-1) 24; Wisconsin (4-1) 23; Texas A&M (4-2) 22; Tulane (4-1) 18; James Madison (5-0) 9; Brigham Young (4-1) 9; Fresno State (5-1) 4; Ohio (5-1) 2; Memphis (4-1) 2; Florida (4-2) 2; Liberty (5-0) 1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

