USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 01, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (59) 5-0 1589 1 2. Michigan (1) 5-0 1503 2 3. Ohio State (2) 4-0 1405 3 4. Texas (1) 5-0 1381 5 5. Florida State 4-0 1374 4 6. Penn State 5-0 1241 7 7. Southern California 5-0 1227 6 8. Washington (1) 5-0 1199 8 9. Oregon 5-0 1118 9 10. Alabama 4-1 966 11 11. Notre Dame 5-1 925 13 12. Oklahoma 5-0 888 14 13. North Carolina 4-0 795 15 14. Washington State 4-0 711 17 15. Mississippi 4-1 617 20 16. Oregon State 4-1 606 21 17. Miami (Fla.) 4-0 566 18 18. Tennessee 4-1 490 19 19. Utah 4-1 428 10 20. Kentucky 5-0 356 NR 21. Duke 4-1 319 16 22. Missouri 5-0 140 22 23. LSU 3-2 169 12 24. Fresno State 5-0 144 NR 25. Louisville 5-0 99 NR

Dropped out: No. 23 Florida (3-2); No. 24 Kansas (4-1); No. 25 Kansas State (3-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Maryland (5-0) 81; Kansas State (3-1) 73; Texas A&M (4-1) 59; Air Force (5-0) 32; UCLA (3-1) 29; Clemson (3-2) 18; Iowa (4-1) 17; Wyoming (4-1) 12; Kansas (4-1) 11; Tulane (4-1) 10; James Madison (5-0) 8; West Virginia (4-1) 6; Brigham Young (4-1) 5; Marshall (4-0) 3; Wisconsin (3-1) 3; Ohio (4-1) 2; Florida (3-2) 1; Memphis (4-1) 1.

