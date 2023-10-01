USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 01, 2023.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (59)
|5-0
|1589
|1
|2. Michigan (1)
|5-0
|1503
|2
|3. Ohio State (2)
|4-0
|1405
|3
|4. Texas (1)
|5-0
|1381
|5
|5. Florida State
|4-0
|1374
|4
|6. Penn State
|5-0
|1241
|7
|7. Southern California
|5-0
|1227
|6
|8. Washington (1)
|5-0
|1199
|8
|9. Oregon
|5-0
|1118
|9
|10. Alabama
|4-1
|966
|11
|11. Notre Dame
|5-1
|925
|13
|12. Oklahoma
|5-0
|888
|14
|13. North Carolina
|4-0
|795
|15
|14. Washington State
|4-0
|711
|17
|15. Mississippi
|4-1
|617
|20
|16. Oregon State
|4-1
|606
|21
|17. Miami (Fla.)
|4-0
|566
|18
|18. Tennessee
|4-1
|490
|19
|19. Utah
|4-1
|428
|10
|20. Kentucky
|5-0
|356
|NR
|21. Duke
|4-1
|319
|16
|22. Missouri
|5-0
|140
|22
|23. LSU
|3-2
|169
|12
|24. Fresno State
|5-0
|144
|NR
|25. Louisville
|5-0
|99
|NR
Dropped out: No. 23 Florida (3-2); No. 24 Kansas (4-1); No. 25 Kansas State (3-1).
Others Receiving Votes: Maryland (5-0) 81; Kansas State (3-1) 73; Texas A&M (4-1) 59; Air Force (5-0) 32; UCLA (3-1) 29; Clemson (3-2) 18; Iowa (4-1) 17; Wyoming (4-1) 12; Kansas (4-1) 11; Tulane (4-1) 10; James Madison (5-0) 8; West Virginia (4-1) 6; Brigham Young (4-1) 5; Marshall (4-0) 3; Wisconsin (3-1) 3; Ohio (4-1) 2; Florida (3-2) 1; Memphis (4-1) 1.
