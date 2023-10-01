Live Radio
USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

October 1, 2023

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 01, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (59) 5-0 1589 1
2. Michigan (1) 5-0 1503 2
3. Ohio State (2) 4-0 1405 3
4. Texas (1) 5-0 1381 5
5. Florida State 4-0 1374 4
6. Penn State 5-0 1241 7
7. Southern California 5-0 1227 6
8. Washington (1) 5-0 1199 8
9. Oregon 5-0 1118 9
10. Alabama 4-1 966 11
11. Notre Dame 5-1 925 13
12. Oklahoma 5-0 888 14
13. North Carolina 4-0 795 15
14. Washington State 4-0 711 17
15. Mississippi 4-1 617 20
16. Oregon State 4-1 606 21
17. Miami (Fla.) 4-0 566 18
18. Tennessee 4-1 490 19
19. Utah 4-1 428 10
20. Kentucky 5-0 356 NR
21. Duke 4-1 319 16
22. Missouri 5-0 140 22
23. LSU 3-2 169 12
24. Fresno State 5-0 144 NR
25. Louisville 5-0 99 NR

Dropped out: No. 23 Florida (3-2); No. 24 Kansas (4-1); No. 25 Kansas State (3-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Maryland (5-0) 81; Kansas State (3-1) 73; Texas A&M (4-1) 59; Air Force (5-0) 32; UCLA (3-1) 29; Clemson (3-2) 18; Iowa (4-1) 17; Wyoming (4-1) 12; Kansas (4-1) 11; Tulane (4-1) 10; James Madison (5-0) 8; West Virginia (4-1) 6; Brigham Young (4-1) 5; Marshall (4-0) 3; Wisconsin (3-1) 3; Ohio (4-1) 2; Florida (3-2) 1; Memphis (4-1) 1.

