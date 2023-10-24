VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Udinese fires Andrea Sottil after going winless in the opening 9 rounds of Serie A

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 3:37 PM

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Udinese fired Andrea Sottil on Tuesday after going winless in the opening nine rounds of Serie A.

The Friuli club is third from the bottom with six points from six draws, including a 1-1 result at home with Lecce on Monday.

Udinese has been in the top division uninterrupted since 1995.

Former Udinese coach Gabriele Cioffi is expected to be rehired as a replacement.

It’s the third coaching change in the Italian league this season after Aurelio Andreazzoli replaced Paolo Zanetti at Empoli and Filippo Inzaghi took over from Paulo Sousa at Salernitana.

Sottil coached Udinese to a 12th-place finish last season.

