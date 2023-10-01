Twins bring 4-game road win streak into matchup with the Rockies

Minnesota Twins (87-74, first in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (58-103, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Sunday, 3:10…

Minnesota Twins (87-74, first in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (58-103, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (8-6, 3.53 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Anderson (1-6, 5.42 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -173, Rockies +146; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they visit the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 36-44 record at home and a 58-103 record overall. The Rockies have a 38-19 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Minnesota is 87-74 overall and 40-40 on the road. The Twins have a 58-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 31 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 15-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Willi Castro has 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 34 RBI while hitting .256 for the Twins. Kyle Farmer is 13-for-39 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .268 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Twins: 8-2, .274 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (oblique), Peter Lambert: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (ankle), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Jovani Moran: 60-Day IL (forearm), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

