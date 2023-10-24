Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class A=
District A-1=
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 23-25, 27-29, 25-20, 15-11
Papillion-LaVista South def. North Platte, 25-6, 25-8, 25-12
District A-2=
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-5, 25-7
Millard North def. Lincoln Northeast, 23-25, 25-10, 25-20, 25-23
District A-3=
Lincoln East def. Lincoln High, 25-20, 25-10, 25-10
Millard South def. Fremont, 25-15, 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 18-16
District A-4=
Gretna def. Omaha Central, 25-18, 25-20, 25-10
Omaha Westside def. Kearney, 25-21, 25-12, 25-19
District A-5=
Columbus def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21
Grand Island def. Omaha Northwest, 25-9, 25-15, 25-19
District A-6=
Bellevue West def. Bellevue East, 25-10, 25-15, 25-12
District A-7=
Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Burke, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15
Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13
Class B=
District B-1=
Plattsmouth def. Nebraska City, 25-15, 25-11, 25-16
Waverly def. Plattsmouth, 25-10, 25-12, 25-11
District B-2=
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Mercy, 25-12, 25-14, 25-17
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Ralston, 25-9, 25-10, 25-6
District B-3=
Bennington def. Gretna East, 25-14, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20
Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-5, 25-8, 25-11
District B-4=
Blair def. Schuyler, 25-16, 25-9, 25-21
Blair def. South Sioux City, 25-16, 25-21, 25-22
District B-6=
York def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-11, 25-10, 25-19
District B-7=
Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-9, 26-24
Hastings def. McCook, 23-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-7
District B-8=
Gering def. Alliance, 25-18, 21-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-8
Scottsbluff def. Gering, 25-18, 25-23, 28-26
Class C1=
District C1-1=
Syracuse def. Palmyra, 25-10, 25-13, 25-18
District C1-2=
Platteview def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19
District C1-3=
Douglas County West def. Omaha Concordia, 19-25, 25-20, 25-20
District C1-5=
Malcolm def. Wahoo, 25-14, 25-23, 25-17
District C1-6=
Columbus Scotus def. David City, 19-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-8
District C1-7=
Centennial def. Fairbury, 26-24, 16-25, 15-25, 25-20, 15-8
District C1-8=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21
District C1-9=
Pierce def. Battle Creek, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21
District C1-10=
Kearney Catholic def. Minden, 28-26, 16-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-8
District C1-11=
Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 5-12, 26-24, 25-21
Sub-district C1-12=
Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-18, 25-19, 25-10
Class C2=
Sub-district C2-1=
Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-16, 25-18, 25-13
Sub-district C2-2=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-27, 25-9, 25-22
Sub-district C2-3=
Yutan def. Archbishop Bergan, 18-25, 25-23, 25-16, 29-27
Sub-district C2-4=
Oakland-Craig def. Wakefield, 26-24, 25-17, 25-21
Sub-district C2-5=
Crofton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 21-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-16, 16-14
Sub-district C2-6=
Summerland def. Stanton, 25-18, 26-24, 25-22
Sub-district C2-7=
Clarkson-Leigh def. Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family, 25-27, 25-14, 25-12, 25-18
Sub-district C2-8=
Thayer Central def. Tri County, 2-1, 3-0
Sub-district C2-9=
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Wood River
Sub-district C2-11=
Maxwell def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 18-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-15, 15-7
Sub-district C2-12=
Bayard def. Perkins County, 25-22, 26-24, 25-20
Class D1=
Sub-district D1-1=
Johnson-Brock def. Diller-Odell, 25-17, 19-25, 17-25, 25-15, 19-17
Sub-district D1-2=
Guardian Angels def. Pender, 25-9, 25-14, 25-13
Sub-district D1-3=
Plainview def. Tri County Northeast, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19
Sub-district D1-4=
Nebraska Christian def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-9, 25-13, 23-25, 25-22
Sub-district D1-5=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Deshler, 8-6, 3-0, 3-0
Sub-district D1-6=
Kenesaw def. Silver Lake, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17
Sub-district D1-7=
Burwell def. Fullerton, 16-25, 25-12, 25-18, 26-24
Sub-district D1-8=
St. Mary’s def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23
Sub-district D1-9=
Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20
Sub-district D1-10=
Southern Valley def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22
Sub-district D1-11=
Southwest def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-17, 25-12, 25-20
Sub-district D1-12=
Paxton def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-10, 25-10
Class D2=
Sub-district D2-1=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 26-24, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22
Sub-district D2-2=
Howells/Dodge def. Mead, 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20
Sub-district D2-3=
Wynot def. Wausa, 25-23, 25-17, 13-25, 25-23
Sub-district D2-4=
Meridian def. High Plains Community, 25-16, 25-13, 25-10
Sub-district D2-5=
Central Valley def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-20, 26-24, 25-23
Sub-district D2-6=
Shelton def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19
Sub-district D2-7=
Cambridge def. Overton, 25-23, 15-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-8
Sub-district D2-8=
Stuart def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-18, 25-11, 25-12
Sub-district D2-9=
Wauneta-Palisade def. Medicine Valley, 19-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-22
Sub-district D2-10=
Sandhills-Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-15, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18
Sub-district D2-11=
Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15
Sub-district D2-12=
Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-21, 25-19, 26-24
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.