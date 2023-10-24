Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= NSAA Playoffs= Class A= District A-1= Elkhorn South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 23-25, 27-29, 25-20, 15-11 Papillion-LaVista…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

District A-1=

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 23-25, 27-29, 25-20, 15-11

Papillion-LaVista South def. North Platte, 25-6, 25-8, 25-12

District A-2=

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-5, 25-7

Millard North def. Lincoln Northeast, 23-25, 25-10, 25-20, 25-23

District A-3=

Lincoln East def. Lincoln High, 25-20, 25-10, 25-10

Millard South def. Fremont, 25-15, 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 18-16

District A-4=

Gretna def. Omaha Central, 25-18, 25-20, 25-10

Omaha Westside def. Kearney, 25-21, 25-12, 25-19

District A-5=

Columbus def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21

Grand Island def. Omaha Northwest, 25-9, 25-15, 25-19

District A-6=

Bellevue West def. Bellevue East, 25-10, 25-15, 25-12

District A-7=

Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Burke, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15

Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13

Class B=

District B-1=

Plattsmouth def. Nebraska City, 25-15, 25-11, 25-16

Waverly def. Plattsmouth, 25-10, 25-12, 25-11

District B-2=

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Mercy, 25-12, 25-14, 25-17

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Ralston, 25-9, 25-10, 25-6

District B-3=

Bennington def. Gretna East, 25-14, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20

Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-5, 25-8, 25-11

District B-4=

Blair def. Schuyler, 25-16, 25-9, 25-21

Blair def. South Sioux City, 25-16, 25-21, 25-22

District B-6=

York def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-11, 25-10, 25-19

District B-7=

Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-9, 26-24

Hastings def. McCook, 23-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-7

District B-8=

Gering def. Alliance, 25-18, 21-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-8

Scottsbluff def. Gering, 25-18, 25-23, 28-26

Class C1=

District C1-1=

Syracuse def. Palmyra, 25-10, 25-13, 25-18

District C1-2=

Platteview def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19

District C1-3=

Douglas County West def. Omaha Concordia, 19-25, 25-20, 25-20

District C1-5=

Malcolm def. Wahoo, 25-14, 25-23, 25-17

District C1-6=

Columbus Scotus def. David City, 19-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-8

District C1-7=

Centennial def. Fairbury, 26-24, 16-25, 15-25, 25-20, 15-8

District C1-8=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21

District C1-9=

Pierce def. Battle Creek, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21

District C1-10=

Kearney Catholic def. Minden, 28-26, 16-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-8

District C1-11=

Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 5-12, 26-24, 25-21

Sub-district C1-12=

Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-18, 25-19, 25-10

Class C2=

Sub-district C2-1=

Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-16, 25-18, 25-13

Sub-district C2-2=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-27, 25-9, 25-22

Sub-district C2-3=

Yutan def. Archbishop Bergan, 18-25, 25-23, 25-16, 29-27

Sub-district C2-4=

Oakland-Craig def. Wakefield, 26-24, 25-17, 25-21

Sub-district C2-5=

Crofton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 21-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-16, 16-14

Sub-district C2-6=

Summerland def. Stanton, 25-18, 26-24, 25-22

Sub-district C2-7=

Clarkson-Leigh def. Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family, 25-27, 25-14, 25-12, 25-18

Sub-district C2-8=

Thayer Central def. Tri County, 2-1, 3-0

Sub-district C2-9=

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Wood River

Sub-district C2-11=

Maxwell def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 18-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-15, 15-7

Sub-district C2-12=

Bayard def. Perkins County, 25-22, 26-24, 25-20

Class D1=

Sub-district D1-1=

Johnson-Brock def. Diller-Odell, 25-17, 19-25, 17-25, 25-15, 19-17

Sub-district D1-2=

Guardian Angels def. Pender, 25-9, 25-14, 25-13

Sub-district D1-3=

Plainview def. Tri County Northeast, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19

Sub-district D1-4=

Nebraska Christian def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-9, 25-13, 23-25, 25-22

Sub-district D1-5=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Deshler, 8-6, 3-0, 3-0

Sub-district D1-6=

Kenesaw def. Silver Lake, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17

Sub-district D1-7=

Burwell def. Fullerton, 16-25, 25-12, 25-18, 26-24

Sub-district D1-8=

St. Mary’s def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23

Sub-district D1-9=

Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20

Sub-district D1-10=

Southern Valley def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22

Sub-district D1-11=

Southwest def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-17, 25-12, 25-20

Sub-district D1-12=

Paxton def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-10, 25-10

Class D2=

Sub-district D2-1=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 26-24, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22

Sub-district D2-2=

Howells/Dodge def. Mead, 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20

Sub-district D2-3=

Wynot def. Wausa, 25-23, 25-17, 13-25, 25-23

Sub-district D2-4=

Meridian def. High Plains Community, 25-16, 25-13, 25-10

Sub-district D2-5=

Central Valley def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-20, 26-24, 25-23

Sub-district D2-6=

Shelton def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19

Sub-district D2-7=

Cambridge def. Overton, 25-23, 15-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-8

Sub-district D2-8=

Stuart def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-18, 25-11, 25-12

Sub-district D2-9=

Wauneta-Palisade def. Medicine Valley, 19-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-22

Sub-district D2-10=

Sandhills-Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-15, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18

Sub-district D2-11=

Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15

Sub-district D2-12=

Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-21, 25-19, 26-24

