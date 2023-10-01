Triple-A Championship

All Times EDT Best-of-3 At Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark International League Championship Norfolk 2, Durham 1 Tuesday, Sept. 26: Durham 10,…

All Times EDT Best-of-3 At Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark International League Championship Norfolk 2, Durham 1

Tuesday, Sept. 26: Durham 10, Norfolk 5

Wednesday, Sept. 27: Norfolk 7, Durham 2

Thursday, Sept. 28: Norfolk 7, Durham 0

Pacific Coast League Championship Oklahoma City 2, Round Rock 0

Tuesday, Sept. 26: Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 3

Wednesday, Sept. 27: Oklahoma City 5, Round Rock 2

Triple-A National Championships

Saturday, Sept. 30: Norfolk 7, Oklahoma City 6

