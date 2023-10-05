AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB H R Pct. Y.Díaz TB 137 525 173 95 .330 Seager Tex 119 477 156 88…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Y.Díaz TB 137 525 173 95 .330 Seager Tex 119 477 156 88 .327 Bichette Tor 135 571 175 69 .306 Ohtani LAA 135 497 151 102 .304 Yoshida Bos 140 537 155 71 .289 Tucker Hou 157 574 163 97 .284 J.Ramírez Cle 156 611 172 87 .282 Rutschman Bal 154 588 163 84 .277 Witt Jr. KC 158 641 177 97 .276 Semien Tex 162 670 185 122 .276

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; A.García, Texas, 39; Robert Jr., Chicago, 38; Judge, New York, 37; Seager, Texas, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 32; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 31; Torkelson, Detroit, 31.

Runs Batted In

Tucker, Houston, 112; A.García, Texas, 107; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 103; Devers, Boston, 100; Semien, Texas, 100; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 98; Bregman, Houston, 98; Alvarez, Houston, 97; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 97; 4 tied at 96.

Pitching

Bassitt, Toronto, 16-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 16-8; Cole, New York, 15-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 15-9; L.Castillo, Seattle, 14-9; Kremer, Baltimore, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-7; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 13-9; Kirby, Seattle, 13-10; Poche, Tampa Bay, 12-3.

