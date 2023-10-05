Live Radio
Home » Sports » Top Ten

Top Ten

The Associated Press

October 5, 2023, 7:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Y.Díaz TB 137 525 173 95 .330
Seager Tex 119 477 156 88 .327
Bichette Tor 135 571 175 69 .306
Ohtani LAA 135 497 151 102 .304
Yoshida Bos 140 537 155 71 .289
Tucker Hou 157 574 163 97 .284
J.Ramírez Cle 156 611 172 87 .282
Rutschman Bal 154 588 163 84 .277
Witt Jr. KC 158 641 177 97 .276
Semien Tex 162 670 185 122 .276

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; A.García, Texas, 39; Robert Jr., Chicago, 38; Judge, New York, 37; Seager, Texas, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 32; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 31; Torkelson, Detroit, 31.

Runs Batted In

Tucker, Houston, 112; A.García, Texas, 107; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 103; Devers, Boston, 100; Semien, Texas, 100; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 98; Bregman, Houston, 98; Alvarez, Houston, 97; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 97; 4 tied at 96.

Pitching

Bassitt, Toronto, 16-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 16-8; Cole, New York, 15-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 15-9; L.Castillo, Seattle, 14-9; Kremer, Baltimore, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-7; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 13-9; Kirby, Seattle, 13-10; Poche, Tampa Bay, 12-3.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up