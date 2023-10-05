AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Y.Díaz TB
|137
|525
|173
|95
|.330
|Seager Tex
|119
|477
|156
|88
|.327
|Bichette Tor
|135
|571
|175
|69
|.306
|Ohtani LAA
|135
|497
|151
|102
|.304
|Yoshida Bos
|140
|537
|155
|71
|.289
|Tucker Hou
|157
|574
|163
|97
|.284
|J.Ramírez Cle
|156
|611
|172
|87
|.282
|Rutschman Bal
|154
|588
|163
|84
|.277
|Witt Jr. KC
|158
|641
|177
|97
|.276
|Semien Tex
|162
|670
|185
|122
|.276
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; A.García, Texas, 39; Robert Jr., Chicago, 38; Judge, New York, 37; Seager, Texas, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 32; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 31; Torkelson, Detroit, 31.
Runs Batted In
Tucker, Houston, 112; A.García, Texas, 107; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 103; Devers, Boston, 100; Semien, Texas, 100; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 98; Bregman, Houston, 98; Alvarez, Houston, 97; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 97; 4 tied at 96.
Pitching
Bassitt, Toronto, 16-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 16-8; Cole, New York, 15-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 15-9; L.Castillo, Seattle, 14-9; Kremer, Baltimore, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-7; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 13-9; Kirby, Seattle, 13-10; Poche, Tampa Bay, 12-3.
