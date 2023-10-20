Tonali and Zaniolo available to play for their Premier League teams despite betting probe in Italy

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo will be available to play this weekend for their Premier League…

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo will be available to play this weekend for their Premier League clubs despite the Italy internationals being involved in a betting investigation in their home country.

Tonali, a midfielder who joined Newcastle from AC Milan in the offseason, has met with prosecutors in Turin and could face a lengthy ban.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said Friday that the 23-year-old Tonali has trained with the team this week and could play Saturday when Crystal Palace visits St. James’ Park.

“He’s very much available for selection,” Howe said.

Zaniolo, a 24-year-old winger for Aston Villa, is available for selection to face West Ham on Sunday, the team said Friday.

Villa said Zaniolo “is assisting the Italian Football Federation and the relevant authorities’ investigation into alleged illegal betting activity. The player has also met with senior officials at the club.”

Tonali and Zaniolo had been sent back to their clubs from Italy’s training camp this month after being notified by police of involvement in the probe.

Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli was banned for seven months by the Italian soccer federation Tuesday for betting violations. Fagioli agreed to a plea bargain that included therapy for a gambling addiction.

Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, said that his client also has a gambling addiction. By meeting with prosecutors on Tuesday, Tonali could be hoping he will receive a similar sanction to Fagioli.

“He’s had a very, very difficult couple of weeks,” Howe said. “From what I can see, he’s handling himself really well and he’s dealing with his emotions incredibly strongly, but underneath that I’m sure there’s a lot going on, so I’ll have to make a call.”

Ultimately, Howe said he’ll make decisions by “analyzing their training performances, how they look, how they feel, and Sandro has trained well with us.”

The club is “committed to him long-term,” Howe added. Tonali’s contract runs to 2028.

