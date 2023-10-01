Tigers play the Guardians with series tied 1-1

Cleveland Guardians (76-85, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (77-84, second in the AL Central) Detroit; Sunday, 3:10…

Cleveland Guardians (76-85, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (77-84, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Lucas Giolito (8-14, 4.87 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 200 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9, 3.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -127, Guardians +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Detroit has a 36-44 record in home games and a 77-84 record overall. The Tigers have a 40-67 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Cleveland has a 76-85 record overall and a 34-46 record in road games. The Guardians have the 10th-best team ERA in baseball at 4.01.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Tigers are ahead 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Vierling has 19 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 42 RBI for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 11-for-32 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 24 home runs while slugging .473. Andres Gimenez is 14-for-40 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .253 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Riley Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tanner Bibee: 60-Day IL (hip), Logan Allen: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

