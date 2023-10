Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Grand Island def. Lincoln Pius X Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Meridian, 25-17, 25-16, 22-25, 25-12 Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Grand Island def. Lincoln Pius X

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Meridian, 25-17, 25-16, 22-25, 25-12

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East

Scottsbluff def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-13, 25-20, 25-18

Bennington Triangular=

Bennington def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-12, 25-16

Elba Triangular=

Fullerton def. Palmer, 25-19, 25-20

Palmer def. Elba, 25-12, 25-14

Mid-State Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14

Consolation Triangular=

Wayne def. O’Neill, 25-21, 29-27

Minatare Triangular=

Hemingford def. Minatare, 32-30, 25-22

Kimball def. Minatare, 25-21, 25-23

Union College Tournament=

College View Academy def. Hinsdale Adventist, Ill., 25-5, 25-18

College View Academy def. Sunnydale, Mo., 25-21, 25-19

Wakefield Triangular=

Wakefield def. Homer, 25-20, 25-13

Wakefield def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-17

Wood River Triangular=

St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-9, 25-9

St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-20, 25-21

Wood River def. Gibbon, 25-9, 25-9

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.