Stewart, Liberty to host Wilson, Aces

Las Vegas Aces (34-6, 18-2 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -2.5; over/under is 171.5

WNBA FINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty host the Las Vegas Aces.

The Liberty are 15-5 on their home court. New York leads the Eastern Conference averaging 89.2 points and is shooting 46.0%.

The Aces are 15-5 in road games. Las Vegas is the Western leader with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 7.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is averaging 23 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Liberty. Jonquel Jones is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Wilson is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 6-4, averaging 84.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points per game.

Aces: 10-0, averaging 93.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot).

