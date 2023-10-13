Dupont returns for France’s ‘magnificent’ opportunity against South Africa at Rugby World Cup

A broken cheekbone won’t keep France captain Antoine Dupont out of a definitive game for his country at the Rugby…

A broken cheekbone won’t keep France captain Antoine Dupont out of a definitive game for his country at the Rugby World Cup.

Wearing a protective scrum cap, Dupont will return from injury to lead the host team in a quarterfinal against defending champion South Africa on Sunday. France coach Fabien Galthie has described it as a “magnificent” opportunity that will spark “pleasure, joy, happiness and determination” in a French team seeking a long-awaited first title and relishing the chance to seize it on home soil.

Forward Charles Ollivon anticipates something else given France’s last, brutal meeting with the Springboks in November.

“Violent is the right word,” Ollivon said. “We’re expecting the same kind of match.”

In the bigger scheme, it’s only a last-eight game and whoever wins at Stade de France is still two massive matches from lifting the Rugby World Cup.

But the confidence-boosting potential for either contender is huge. France can beat the defending champion for a resounding follow-up to its opening-game victory over New Zealand. The Springboks can take down the home team in front of an expected 78,000 baying French fans on the outskirts of Paris.

“We’re always nervous before this kind of match,” Galthie said. “It would be a lie to say there’s no tension. That’s what makes these moments so special.”

Dupont’s return completes France, which has its leader and the best player in the world back after his tournament — and some of France’s hopes — were rocked by a head-on-head tackle by Namibia’s Johan Deysel in a pool game three weeks ago. Dupont sustained a broken cheekbone on the right side of his face, was rushed into surgery the next day, and was cleared to return to full-contact action only at the start of this week.

He will wear a scrum cap to try and cushion any more blows he receives against the Springboks on the advice of his surgeon, he said.

“In matches with these levels of intensity, there’s always pain, whether physical or mental,” Dupont said. “International matches are always tough. We saw that in November. We have to be willing to suffer to achieve what we want.

“We have very high goals. We know what we have to do and that it’s going to be very tough from start to finish. If we’re not ready for that, we’re not ready to go where we want to go.”

France wing Damian Penaud has a tournament-leading six tries and Dupont and flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert have been at the center of some scintillating French rugby in this World Cup.

France needs a forward pack to stand up to the Springboks in the same way it did in November, when Les Tricolores won a grinding physical battle in Marseille 30-26. That was France’s first win over South Africa since 2009, and a major mental hurdle that has repercussions nearly a year later.

“We know the South African style,” Ollivon said. “They’re well prepared to make a physical mark on their opponents. They’ll stay true to themselves.

“Once they’re in the game, they just keep rolling out the steamroller. They’re not going to change. We’ll be ready.”

South Africa’s biggest selection calls centered around its 9-10 axis and the Springboks have thrown up a surprise by selecting Cobus Reinach at scrumhalf ahead of regular Faf de Klerk. Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber said Reinach gave his team the best chance of neutralizing the effect of Dupont and — to a lesser extent — Jalibert.

What the Springboks also have done is lean heavily on the experience that won the World Cup four years ago in Japan. Veteran 37-year-old No. 8 Duane Vermeulen starts in something of a surprise in place of Jasper Wiese, and all eight forwards who will run on at Stade de France played some part in the 2019 final.

“There are no excuses. We have been here before and will draw a lot of confidence from that,” South Africa captain Siya Kolisi said. “We are confident but we know France are also confident and have the advantage of playing at home, so it’s going to be a proper battle.”

Nienaber backed Manie Libbok at flyhalf after his inconsistent goal-kicking came under scrutiny in a 13-8 pool-stage loss to Ireland, but the Springboks also have more backline options than normal on the bench after going with a traditional 5-3 split, with 2019 World Cup-winning flyhalf Handre Pollard, scrumhalf de Klerk and fullback Willie le Roux in the reserves.

That means a slightly slimmer five-man Boks bomb squad of forwards available to come on in the second half. But it’s unlikely to change South Africa’s direct, bruising approach up front.

“For this specific game, we felt a 5-3 is the best for us,” Nienaber said. “But in terms of losing our identity? No.”

___

Lineups:

France: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (captain); Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Delonch, Thibaud Flament, Cameron Woki, Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Pierre Bourgarit, Reda Wardi, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Francois Cros, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana.

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard, Willie le Roux.

___

AP Rugby World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.