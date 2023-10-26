Sports on TV Friday, October 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, October 27 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 a.m. (Saturday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, October 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at St. Kilda

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at West Coast

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Richmond

AUTO RACING

2:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

5:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Exhibition: Georgetown (Ky.) at Kentucky

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship: From Tallahassee, Fla.

10:05 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Championship: From West Columbia, S.C.

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championship: From Seattle

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY (WOMEN’S)

9 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship: From Tallahassee, Fla.

10:50 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Championship: From West Columbia, S.C.

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championship: From Seattle

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Brown at Penn

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FAU at Charlotte

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

9 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at LSU

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington St.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship, Third Round, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

2 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

9 p.m.

FS2 — Breeders Crown Harness Races: From Harrah’s Hoosier Park, Anderson, Ind.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Arizona at Texas, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Boston

10:00 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Sacramento

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: England vs. Belgium, Group A, Leicester, England

TENNIS

3 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds

12 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Singles Semifinals, Doubles Round Robin

2 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Singles Semifinals, Doubles Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Singles Semifinals, Doubles Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Semifinals

