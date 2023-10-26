Sports on TV Friday, October 27

(All times Eastern)
Friday, October 27
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at St. Kilda
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at West Coast
4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Richmond
AUTO RACING
2:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
5:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Exhibition: Georgetown (Ky.) at Kentucky
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship: From Tallahassee, Fla.
10:05 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Championship: From West Columbia, S.C.
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championship: From Seattle
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship: From Tallahassee, Fla.
10:50 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Championship: From West Columbia, S.C.
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championship: From Seattle
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Brown at Penn
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — FAU at Charlotte
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan
9 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at LSU
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington St.
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship, Third Round, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
9 p.m.
FS2 — Breeders Crown Harness Races: From Harrah’s Hoosier Park, Anderson, Ind.
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Arizona at Texas, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at Boston
10:00 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Sacramento
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:40 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: England vs. Belgium, Group A, Leicester, England
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds
12 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Singles Semifinals, Doubles Round Robin
2 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Singles Semifinals, Doubles Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Semifinals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Singles Semifinals, Doubles Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Semifinals
