Sports on TV for Wednesday, October 25

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, October 25
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Jacksonville St. at FIU
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — UTEP at Sam Houston St.
COLLEGE GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — St. Andrews Links Collegiate: Final Round, Old Course at St. Andrews Golf Links, St. Andrews, Scotland
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
8 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Illinois
SECN — Tennessee at Missouri
GOLF
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship, First Round, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia
4 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at New York
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at San Antonio
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Washington at New Jersey
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League Group Stage: Atlético Madrid at Celtic, Group E
11 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Juárez
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds
1 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin
3 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds
_____
