Sports on TV for Wednesday, October 25

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, October 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m. CBSSN — Jacksonville St.…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, October 25

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Jacksonville St. at FIU

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UTEP at Sam Houston St.

COLLEGE GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — St. Andrews Links Collegiate: Final Round, Old Course at St. Andrews Golf Links, St. Andrews, Scotland

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

8 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Illinois

SECN — Tennessee at Missouri

GOLF

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship, First Round, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

2 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at New York

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at San Antonio

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Washington at New Jersey

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League Group Stage: Atlético Madrid at Celtic, Group E

11 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Juárez

TENNIS

3 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds

1 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin

3 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.