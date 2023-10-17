Sports on TV for Wednesday, October 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, October 18 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m. CBSSN — FIU at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, October 18

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — FIU at Sam Houston St.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — New Mexico St. at UTEP

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — Texas at TCU

8 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

COLLEGE WATER POLO (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Princeton at UCLA

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, First Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Texas, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Brooklyn at Miami

10 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Sacramento at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Detroit

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at New York, Game 4

