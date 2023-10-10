Sports on TV for Wednesday, October 11

(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, October 11
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UTEP at FIU
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St.
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Final Round, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Indiana
ESPNU — Georgia at South Carolina
8 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
SECN — Missouri at Alabama
GOLF
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, First Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 4
5 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 3
7 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Divisional Series: Baltimore at Texas, Game 4 (If Necessary)
9 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at Arizona, Game 3
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Sacramento at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Chicago at Boston
10 p.m.
TNT — Colorado at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Wales vs. Gibraltar, Wrexham, Wales
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Seoul-WTA, Zhengzhou-WTA Early Rounds
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Quarterfinals; Seoul-WTA, Zhengzhou-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Quarterfinals; Seoul-WTA, Zhengzhou-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: New York at Las Vegas, Game 2
