Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 1

Wednesday, November 1
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Charlottesville, Va.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlottesville, Va.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ball St. at Bowling Green
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Kent St. at Akron
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: NC State at Syracuse, First Round
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville at Pittsburgh, First Round
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Wisconsin
8 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Mississippi
9 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
GOLF
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, First Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Texas at Arizona, Game 5
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Oklahoma City
10:00 p.m.
ESPN — LA Clippers at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Buffalo at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.
TNT — St. Louis at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Playoff: Atlanta United at Columbus, Game 1
FS2 — MLS Playoff: Atlanta United at Columbus, Game 1 (Spanish Telecast)
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Round Robin; Paris-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Round Robin; Paris-ATP Early Rounds
