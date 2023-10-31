Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, November 1 COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 1 p.m. ACCN — Atlantic…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, November 1

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Charlottesville, Va.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlottesville, Va.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ball St. at Bowling Green

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Kent St. at Akron

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: NC State at Syracuse, First Round

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville at Pittsburgh, First Round

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Mississippi

9 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, First Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Texas at Arizona, Game 5

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Oklahoma City

10:00 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Buffalo at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Playoff: Atlanta United at Columbus, Game 1

FS2 — MLS Playoff: Atlanta United at Columbus, Game 1 (Spanish Telecast)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Round Robin; Paris-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Round Robin; Paris-ATP Early Rounds

_____

