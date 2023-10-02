Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 3

(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, October 3
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — A.L. Wild Card: Texas at Tampa Bay, Game 1
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: Toronto at Minnesota, Game 1
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card: Arizona at Milwaukee, Game 1
8 p.m.
ESPN — N.L. Wild Card: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Washington at Boston
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Anaheim at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League Group Stage: Bayern Munich at Copenhagen, Group A
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Astana-ATP Singles Final; Beijing-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds
12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Beijing-ATP Singles Final; Beijing-WTA, Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Beijing-ATP Singles Final; Beijing-WTA, Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
