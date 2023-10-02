Live Radio
Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 3

The Associated Press

October 2, 2023, 10:00 AM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, October 3

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — A.L. Wild Card: Texas at Tampa Bay, Game 1

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: Toronto at Minnesota, Game 1

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card: Arizona at Milwaukee, Game 1

8 p.m.

ESPN — N.L. Wild Card: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Washington at Boston

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Anaheim at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League Group Stage: Bayern Munich at Copenhagen, Group A

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Astana-ATP Singles Final; Beijing-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Beijing-ATP Singles Final; Beijing-WTA, Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Beijing-ATP Singles Final; Beijing-WTA, Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

_____

