Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 24

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, October 24
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Louisiana Tech
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Liberty at W. Kentucky
COLLEGE GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — St. Andrews Links Collegiate: Second Round, Old Course at St. Andrews Golf Links, St. Andrews, Scotland
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
8 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Northwestern
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at Denver
10 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ESPN — Toronto at Washington
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Chicago
11 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League Group Stage: Napoli at Union Berlin, Group C
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds
1 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin
3 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds
_____
