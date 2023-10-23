Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, October 24 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m. CBSSN — New Mexico…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, October 24

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Louisiana Tech

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Liberty at W. Kentucky

COLLEGE GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — St. Andrews Links Collegiate: Second Round, Old Course at St. Andrews Golf Links, St. Andrews, Scotland

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Northwestern

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Denver

10 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Washington

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Chicago

11 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League Group Stage: Napoli at Union Berlin, Group C

TENNIS

3 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds

1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds

