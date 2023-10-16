Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, October 17 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m. CBSSN — Middle Tennessee…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, October 17

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at Liberty

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern Miss. at South Alabama

ESPNU — W. Kentucky at Jacksonville St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — St. Cloud St. at Minnesota

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: New York at Boston

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Denver at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tampa Bay at Buffalo

10 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Finland vs. Kazakhstan, Group H, Helsinki, Finland

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: England vs. Italy, Group C, London

8:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ghana, Nashville, Tenn.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds

_____

