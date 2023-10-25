Sports on TV for Thursday, October 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, October 26 COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 4 p.m. BTN — Maryland…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, October 26

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Northwestern

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — LIU Brooklyn at Central Connecticut St.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Syracuse at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Georgia St. at Georgia Southern

ESPNU — SC State at NC Central

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal

6 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Miami

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Missouri

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at UCLA

8 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Notre Dame

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at LSU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

8 p.m.

FS1 — Baylor at Texas

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Loyola Marymount at San Diego

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship, Second Round, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

2 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Tampa Bay at Buffalo

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

TBS — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Sandy, Utah

TENNIS

3 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds

1 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin

3 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds

