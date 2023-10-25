Sports on TV for Thursday, October 26

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, October 26
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Northwestern
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — LIU Brooklyn at Central Connecticut St.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Syracuse at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — Georgia St. at Georgia Southern
ESPNU — SC State at NC Central
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal
6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Miami
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Missouri
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at UCLA
8 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Notre Dame
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at LSU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Purdue
8 p.m.
FS1 — Baylor at Texas
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Loyola Marymount at San Diego
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship, Second Round, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia
4 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
10 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Tampa Bay at Buffalo
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
TBS — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Sandy, Utah
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds
1 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin
3 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds
_____
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.