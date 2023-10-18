Sports on TV for Thursday, October 19

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, October 19
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — James Madison at Marshall
ESPN2 — Rice at Tulsa
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NC Central at Morgan St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Washington
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Southern Cal
6 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Washington
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi St.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina
BTN — Wisconsin at Maryland
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club de Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, Seowon Valley Country Club, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea (Taped)
11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Second Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 3
8 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Texas, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Boston at Charlotte
10 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix vs. LA Lakers, Thousand Palms, Calif.
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Jacksonville at New Orleans
NHL HOCKEY
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at Colorado
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds
12 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Quarterfinals
_____
