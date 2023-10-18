Sports on TV for Thursday, October 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, October 19 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m. ESPN — James Madison…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, October 19

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — James Madison at Marshall

ESPN2 — Rice at Tulsa

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NC Central at Morgan St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Washington

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Southern Cal

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Washington

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina

BTN — Wisconsin at Maryland

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club de Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, Seowon Valley Country Club, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Second Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 3

8 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Texas, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Boston at Charlotte

10 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix vs. LA Lakers, Thousand Palms, Calif.

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Jacksonville at New Orleans

NHL HOCKEY

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Colorado

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds

12 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Quarterfinals

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.