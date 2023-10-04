Sports on TV for October 9 – 15

Adv07 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, October 9 COLLEGE GOLF 4 p.m. GOLF — The…

Listen now to WTOP News

Adv07

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, October 9

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas

MLB BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

8:30 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Green Bay at Las Vegas

ESPN — Green Bay at Las Vegas

ESPN2 — Green Bay at Las Vegas (Manning-Cast)

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Edmond vs. Team Nootsara, Mesa, Ariz.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, Mesa, Ariz.

_____

Tuesday, October 10

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St.

ESPNU — Liberty at Jacksonville St.

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas

NBA BASEKTBALL

10 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Denver at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Nashville at Tampa Bay

8 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Pittsburgh

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Vegas

_____

Wednesday, October 11

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UTEP at FIU

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Final Round, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at South Carolina

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, First Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai

MLB BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

8:30 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Los Angeles

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals

_____

Thursday, October 12

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — West Virginia at Houston

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — SMU at East Carolina

ESPN2 — Fort Valley St. at Benedict

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open De Espana, First Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Second Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Denver at Kansas City

_____

Friday, October 13

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Tulane at Memphis

10 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Colorado

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Dartmouth at Brown

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Louisville

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas Tech at BYU

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open De Espana, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club – Highlands Course, Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Third Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Buford (Ga.) at Mill Creek (Ga.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Miami at San Antonio

10 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Golden State at LA Lakers

_____

Saturday, October 14

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Motul Petit Le Mans, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

BOXING

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri (Middleweights), Rosenberg, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

6:30 p.m.

CW — Louisville at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

NBC — Southern Cal at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Southern Cal at Notre Dame

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montana vs. Idaho

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Harris Chain,Leesburg, Fla.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open De Espana, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club – Highlands Course, Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, Hartford, Conn.

_____

Sunday, October 15

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Clemson at Syracuse

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Houston

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open De Espana, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club – Highlands Course, Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Geico Top Flight Invite: TBA, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Geico Top Flight Invite: TBA, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Geico Top Flight Invite: TBA, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Geico Top Flight Invite: TBA, Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Milwaukee at LA Lakers

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Baltimore vs. Tennessee, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, Seattle at Cincinnati, Carolina at Miami, Indianapolis at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago, San Francisco at Cleveland, New Orleans at Houston

4:05 p.m.

CBS — New England at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Rams, Philadelphia at NY Jets, Detroit at Tampa Bay

8:20 p.m.

NBC — NY Giants at Buffalo

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at New York, Game 3

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.