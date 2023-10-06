Sports on TV for October 9 – 15

Adv07
Monday, October 9
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas
MLB BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.
TBS — Divisional Series: TBD
8:30 p.m.
TBS — Divisional Series: TBD
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Green Bay at Las Vegas
ESPN — Green Bay at Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Green Bay at Las Vegas (Manning-Cast)
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Edmond vs. Team Nootsara, Mesa, Ariz.
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, Mesa, Ariz.
_____
Tuesday, October 10
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St.
ESPNU — Liberty at Jacksonville St.
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas
NBA BASEKTBALL
10 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Denver at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Nashville at Tampa Bay
8 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at Pittsburgh
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at Vegas
_____
Wednesday, October 11
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UTEP at FIU
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Final Round, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at South Carolina
GOLF
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, First Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai
MLB BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.
TBS — Divisional Series: TBD
8:30 p.m.
TBS — Divisional Series: TBD
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Chicago at Boston
10 p.m.
TNT — Colorado at Los Angeles
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals
_____
Thursday, October 12
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — West Virginia at Houston
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — SMU at East Carolina
ESPN2 — Fort Valley St. at Benedict
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open De Espana, First Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Second Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — Divisional Series: TBD
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Denver at Kansas City
_____
Friday, October 13
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Tulane at Memphis
10 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Colorado
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Dartmouth at Brown
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Louisville
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas Tech at BYU
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open De Espana, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club – Highlands Course, Cary, N.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Third Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Buford (Ga.) at Mill Creek (Ga.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Miami at San Antonio
10 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Golden State at LA Lakers
_____
Saturday, October 14
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Motul Petit Le Mans, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
BOXING
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri (Middleweights), Rosenberg, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — TBA
4 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
6:30 p.m.
CW — Louisville at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — TBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
NBC — Southern Cal at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Southern Cal at Notre Dame
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montana vs. Idaho
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Harris Chain,Leesburg, Fla.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open De Espana, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club – Highlands Course, Cary, N.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, Hartford, Conn.
_____
Sunday, October 15
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Clemson at Syracuse
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Houston
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open De Espana, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club – Highlands Course, Cary, N.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Geico Top Flight Invite: TBA, Las Vegas
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Geico Top Flight Invite: TBA, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Geico Top Flight Invite: TBA, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Geico Top Flight Invite: TBA, Las Vegas
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Milwaukee at LA Lakers
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Baltimore vs. Tennessee, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, Seattle at Cincinnati, Carolina at Miami, Indianapolis at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago, San Francisco at Cleveland, New Orleans at Houston
4:05 p.m.
CBS — New England at Las Vegas
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Rams, Philadelphia at NY Jets, Detroit at Tampa Bay
8:20 p.m.
NBC — NY Giants at Buffalo
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at New York, Game 3
_____
