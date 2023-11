Sports on TV for October 30 – November 5

Adv28 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, October 30 COLLEGE GOLF 3 p.m. GOLF — The…

Adv28

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, October 30

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Texas at Arizona, Game 3

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Detroit

ESPN — Las Vegas at Detroit

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Edmond, Mesa, Ariz.

_____

Tuesday, October 31

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Texas at Arizona, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — New York at Cleveland

10 p.m.

TNT — San Antonio at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Toronto

_____

Wednesday, November 1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, First Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Texas at Arizona, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Oklahoma City

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Buffalo at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Colorado

_____

Thursday, November 2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — TCU at Texas Tech

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Wake Forest at Duke

ESPN2 — South Alabama at Troy

ESPNU — Mississippi Valley St. at Bethune-Cookman

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, First Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, First Round, El Cardonal at Diamante, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Second Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Tennessee at Pittsburgh

_____

Friday, November 3

AUTO RACING

10:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

12:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

8 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

10 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The CRAFTSMAN 150, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Dartmouth

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Boston College at Syracuse

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Second Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round, Broken Sound Club – The Old Course, Boca Raton, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Second Round, El Cardonal at Diamante, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Third Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

USA — Breeders’ Cup: Championships – Day 1, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Arizona at Texas, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Milwaukee

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Denver

_____

Saturday, November 4

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

2:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: The Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

4:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

7 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FOX — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

NFLN — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

FS1 — TBA

NBC — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Old Dominion at James Madison

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Howard at Delaware St. (Taped)

FS1 — TBA

FIGURE SKATING

12 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The 2023 Grand Prix de France, Angers, France

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Third Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, Broken Sound Club – The Old Course, Boca Raton, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Third Round, El Cardonal at Diamante, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan

5:30 a.m. Sunday

GOLF — The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

USA — Breeders’ Cup: Championships – Day 2, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, Calif.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup: Championships – Day 2, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Arizona at Texas, Game 7 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham

11 a.m.

USA — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Manchester City

1:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United

_____

Sunday, November 5

AUTO RACING

11:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Rolex Brazilian Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Houston at Cincinnati

3 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

ESPNU — Santa Clara at Gonzaga

FIGURE SKATING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The 2023 Grand Prix de France, Angers, France

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Final Round, Broken Sound Club – The Old Course, Boca Raton, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Final Round, El Cardonal at Diamante, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MARATHON

8 a.m.

ESPN2 — The 2023 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York

3 p.m.

ABC — The 2023 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Miami vs. Kansas City, Frankfurt, Germany

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Cleveland, Chicago at New Orleans, Seattle at Baltimore, Tampa Bay at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Atlanta, LA Rams at Green Bay, Washington at New England

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Indianapolis at Carolina

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Las Vegas, Dallas at Philadelphia

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Buffalo at Cincinnati

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Lutton Town

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: TBA

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL League One: TBD, Final

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Mesa, Ariz.

_____

