Sports on TV for October 23 – 29

Adv21 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, October 23 COLLEGE GOLF 9 a.m. GOLF — St.…

Listen now to WTOP News

Adv21

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, October 23

COLLEGE GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — St. Andrews Links Collegiate: First Round, Old Course at St. Andrews Golf Links, St. Andrews, Scotland

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 6 (If Necessary)

8 p.m.

FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Texas at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Texas at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — San Francisco at Minnesota

ESPN — San Francisco at Minnesota

ESPN2 — San Francisco at Minnesota (ManningCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur

_____

Tuesday, October 24

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Liberty at W. Kentucky

COLLEGE GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — St. Andrews Links Collegiate: Second Round, Old Course at St. Andrews Golf Links, St. Andrews, Scotland

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Denver

10 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Chicago

11 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Vegas

_____

Wednesday, October 25

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UTEP at Sam Houston St.

COLLEGE GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — St. Andrews Links Collegiate: Final Round, Old Course at St. Andrews Golf Links, St. Andrews, Scotland

GOLF

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship, First Round, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

1 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

NBA BASKETBALL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at New York

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at San Antonio

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Washington at New Jersey

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Juárez

_____

Thursday, October 26

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Syracuse at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Georgia St. at Georgia Southern

ESPNU — SC State at NC Central

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — Baylor at Texas

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Loyola Marymount at San Diego

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship, Second Round, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

1 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Tampa Bay at Buffalo

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

TBS — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Sandy, Utah

_____

Friday, October 27

AUTO RACING

2:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

5:55 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Brown at Penn

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FAU at Charlotte

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship, Third Round, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

2 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Sacramento

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace

_____

Saturday, October 28

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

1:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

4:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FOX — TBA

FS1 — Purdue at Nebraska

NBC — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

NFLN — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

NBC — TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Howard at Delaware St. (Taped)

FS1 — TBA

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship, Final Round, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Chelsea

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Sheffield United at Arsenal

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton

_____

Sunday, October 29

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Mexico Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Iowa St.

ESPNU — Houston at Cincinnati

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon at Washington

ESPNU — Santa Clara at Gonzaga

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter Boats, Winyah Bay, Georgetown, S.C.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter Boats, Winyah Bay, Georgetown, S.C.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Tennessee, New England at Miami, NY Jets at NY Giants, Jacksonville at Pittsburgh

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Dallas, Minnesota at Green Bay, New Orleans at Indianapolis, Philadelphia at Washington, Houston at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Cleveland at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Denver, Baltimore at Arizona, Cincinnati at San Francisco

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at LA Chargers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: TBA

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: TBA

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Mesa, Ariz.

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.