Sports on TV for October 23 – 29

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, October 23
COLLEGE GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — St. Andrews Links Collegiate: First Round, Old Course at St. Andrews Golf Links, St. Andrews, Scotland
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 6 (If Necessary)
8 p.m.
FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Texas at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)
FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Texas at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — San Francisco at Minnesota
ESPN — San Francisco at Minnesota
ESPN2 — San Francisco at Minnesota (ManningCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur
_____
Tuesday, October 24
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Liberty at W. Kentucky
COLLEGE GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — St. Andrews Links Collegiate: Second Round, Old Course at St. Andrews Golf Links, St. Andrews, Scotland
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at Denver
10 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Chicago
11 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Vegas
_____
Wednesday, October 25
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — UTEP at Sam Houston St.
COLLEGE GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — St. Andrews Links Collegiate: Final Round, Old Course at St. Andrews Golf Links, St. Andrews, Scotland
GOLF
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship, First Round, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
1 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia
4 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
NBA BASKETBALL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at New York
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at San Antonio
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Washington at New Jersey
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Juárez
_____
Thursday, October 26
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Syracuse at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — Georgia St. at Georgia Southern
ESPNU — SC State at NC Central
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS1 — Baylor at Texas
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Loyola Marymount at San Diego
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship, Second Round, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
1 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia
4 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
10 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Tampa Bay at Buffalo
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
TBS — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Sandy, Utah
_____
Friday, October 27
AUTO RACING
2:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
5:55 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Brown at Penn
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — FAU at Charlotte
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship, Third Round, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at Boston
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Sacramento
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace
_____
Saturday, October 28
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
1:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
4:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FOX — TBA
FS1 — Purdue at Nebraska
NBC — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M
7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
NFLN — TBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
NBC — TBA
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Howard at Delaware St. (Taped)
FS1 — TBA
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship, Final Round, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
4 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Chelsea
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Sheffield United at Arsenal
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton
_____
Sunday, October 29
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Mexico Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Iowa St.
ESPNU — Houston at Cincinnati
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon at Washington
ESPNU — Santa Clara at Gonzaga
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter Boats, Winyah Bay, Georgetown, S.C.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter Boats, Winyah Bay, Georgetown, S.C.
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Tennessee, New England at Miami, NY Jets at NY Giants, Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Dallas, Minnesota at Green Bay, New Orleans at Indianapolis, Philadelphia at Washington, Houston at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Cleveland at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Denver, Baltimore at Arizona, Cincinnati at San Francisco
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at LA Chargers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: TBA
10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: TBA
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Mesa, Ariz.
_____
