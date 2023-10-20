Sports on TV for October 21 – 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, October 21 AUTO RACING 10:45 a.m. ESPNEWS — F1 Academy:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, October 21

AUTO RACING

10:45 a.m.

ESPNEWS — F1 Academy: Race 1, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

1:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: The Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — F1 Academy: Race 2, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

5:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: The Grand Prix Sprint, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — UCF at Oklahoma

ACCN — Boston College at Georgia Tech

BTN — Rutgers at Indiana

CBS — Air Force at Navy

CBSSN — W. Michigan at Ohio

ESPN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas

ESPN2 — Memphis at UAB

ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Howard

FOX — Penn St. at Ohio St.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas (Command Center)

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Washington St. at Oregon

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Wake Forest

BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska

CBS — Tennessee at Alabama

CBSSN — South Florida at UConn

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia

ESPN2 — North Texas at Tulane

FS1 — Wisconsin at Illinois

NBC — Minnesota at Iowa

SECN — South Carolina at Missouri

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Toledo at Miami (Ohio)

FOX — Texas at Houston

6:30 p.m.

CW — Virginia at North Carolina

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at San Jose St.

ESPN — Mississippi at Auburn

ESPN2 — TCU at Kansas St.

FS1 — Texas Tech at BYU

NFLN — Appalachian St. at Old Dominion

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Duke at Florida St.

NBC — Michigan at Michigan St.

SECN — Army at LSU

8 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Miami

ESPNU — Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette

FOX — Utah at Southern Cal

9 p.m.

FS2 — Nevada at San Diego St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Stanford

ESPN2 — Montana St. at Sacramento St.

FS1 — Arizona St. at Washington

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m.

E! — ISU: The Humana Skate America, Allen, Texas

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Real Club de Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, Seowon Valley Country Club, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Final Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.

FS1 — British Champions Day: From Royal Ascot, Berkshire, England

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Tampa Bay

RODEO

11 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Camping World Teams Series: Teams Championship – Round 2, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Semifinals

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Singles Final

_____

Sunday, October 22

AUTO RACING

10:40 a.m.

ESPNEWS — F1 Academy: Race 3, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Lenovo United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Guru by Gryfyn Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Phillip Island, Australia (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Harvard at Penn

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — TBA

2 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Clemson

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Tennessee

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford

5 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Auburn

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Wake Forest

1 p.m.

ESPN — UCF at Baylor

FS1 — Purdue at Penn St.

SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kansas at TCU

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Oregon

FIGURE SKATING

12 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Humana Skate America, Allen, Texas

3 p.m.

E! — ISU: The Humana Skate America, Allen, Texas (Taped)

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club de Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, Seowon Valley Country Club, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Texas at Houston, Game 6

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Indianapolis, Buffalo at New England, Washington at NY Giants

FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Chicago, Atlanta at Tampa Bay, Detroit at Baltimore

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at LA Rams, Arizona at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Denver, LA Chargers at Kansas City

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Miami at Philadelphia

NHL HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Anaheim

RODEO

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Camping World Teams Series: Teams Championship – Championship Round, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Genoa at Atalanta

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoffs: NJ/NY Gotham FC at North Carolina, Quarterfinal

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Lyon at Reims (Taped)

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Singles Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Singles Finals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hilley vs. Team Edmond, Mesa, Ariz.

_____

